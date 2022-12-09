Aston Villa defender Lamare Bogarde on Norwich City’s radar: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Norwich City are reportedly interested in signing Aston Villa teenager Lamare Bogarde during the upcoming January transfer window.

According to Football Insider, Norwich are interested in a deal that would see the 18-year-old arrive at Carrow Road on loan for the remainder of the season.

However, the Canaries also face competition from fellow Championship side West Bromwich Albion. Both clubs are seemingly looking to improve their defence in the January market, and it seems Bogarde has been identified as a potential option.

The 18-year-old is the nephew of ex-Chelsea and Netherlands international defender Winston Bogarde. He went on to make his senior debut for Villa in January 2021 in their FA Cup tie against Liverpool, which saw an under-21’s side fielded due to COVID-19 cases.

The Dutchman is yet to make his professional debut in the Premier League, but he did feature on the Villa bench last season and three times this season as well.

As well as naturally being a centre-back, Bogarde also has the ability to play in midfield, a position he has played in Villa’s academy setup. The 18-year-old has only featured three times for the club’s under-23s this campaign, but it now looks like the defender will be heading out on loan this winter, with Norwich very much interested in his services.

Would it be a good move?

Spending the second half of the season in the Championship might just be a good move for Bogarde, despite him not featuring much for the Villa academy or the first team.

He would join a Norwich team that is currently in the mix of the play-offs, a team that, yes, isn’t performing as many expected, but is still a team that is strong in this division and is performing at the top end of the table.

He would also be managed by a manager that he and Villa are well aware of, as Dean Smith managed the Midlands side for a period, which saw the club return to the Premier League.

Moving to Carrow Road would allow the 18-year-old to be coached by someone who is used to giving young players an opportunity. Fellow Villa player Aaron Ramsey is already at Norwich, having joined the club on loan in the summer, and has become an important player in Smith’s side this season.

Norwich have been the best at the back this season, so it seems Smith wants to add more options at the back, and therefore, if the Canaries did sign Bogarde, it wouldn’t be for him to sit on the bench.

He would also be joining a team that has Grant Hanley and Ben Gibson, two experienced Championship players that Bogarde could learn a lot from.

Would he start?

The Dutchman may not be a starter straight away, as previously mentioned, but the Canaries already do have Hanley, Gibson, and Andrew Omobamidele, defenders that have been playing this season.

However, as with Ramsey Smith, the team will be looking at Bogarde with the potential of him playing in the team, as he isn’t a manager to not give these youngsters an opportunity when they deserve it.

The Canaries do have centre-backs as a club, but the main options have been the three players previously mentioned, with Hanley playing 20 of the 21 games in the Championship this season. Therefore, Smith may now be looking for more options in the middle of the defence as they look to finish in the top six.

What does he offer?

Bogarde would bring some youthful energy to Norwich’s backline while also giving Smith the option of playing him in midfield.

The 18-year-old is able to play on the left or right centre-back side and can also be deployed in a defensive midfield role. Despite being a young player, the defender will still bring with him the experience of coming through the academy of a Premier League side.

He would arrive at Carrow Road looking to learn and develop his game further in men’s senior football. The Dutchman will bring composure on and off the ball and will have the knowledge that his manager will have the confidence in him to do his job.

The defender does lack experience in senior football, but playing for a team like Norwich, who are expected to win most games in the league, could be ideal for Bogarde as his adaptation to a new team could be made easier.