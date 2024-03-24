Highlights O'Hare's release by Aston Villa proved to be a blessing for Coventry City, leading to impressive performances in the Championship for the club.

Despite an ACL injury sidelining him during the 2022/23 campaign, O'Hare's return showcased his resilience and impact on the team.

Sky Blues fans will always appreciate O'Hare's contribution, considering he was signed on a free transfer and became a key player for the club.

Aston Villa made the decision to release Callum O'Hare in the summer of 2020, a development which Coventry City took advantage of as they signed the player on a free transfer in July 2020.

During his first season with the Sky Blues, O'Hare was able to show his new club what he was all about as he appeared in every single Championship match during the 2020/21 season, scoring three goals and creating eight assists in the process.

That was the first season back in the second tier for Mark Robins' men, who will forever be grateful for the contributions of O'Hare to that campaign as they comfortably avoided relegation, which was their primary aim upon returning to the Championship.

O'Hare has become a firm fan favourite for the Sky Blues

After impressing during his first season with the Sky Blues, O'Hare had an even more impressive 2021/22 campaign, as he achieved a tally of five goals and eight assists.

Callum O'Hare 2021/22 Championship stats According to FotMob Appearances 45 Starts 43 Goals 5 Assists 8 Expected goals (xG) 10.3 Expected Assists (xA) 7.10

Under the stewardship of Robins, the Midlands outfit have been on an upward trajectory, which was once again shown in 2021/22 as they landed a 12th place finish, bettering their 2020/21 season in which they finished 16th.

Then, in only their third season back in the Championship, the Sky Blues reached the 2023 play-off final where they cruelly lost out on penalties to eventual promotion winners Luton Town.

But after witnessing their side land a fifth place finish, the Sky Blues faithful will always have positive memories of the 2022/23 campaign, as the club achieved a points tally of 70.

Sadly for O'Hare, he did not play a big role during the memorable 2022/23 campaign, as he picked up an ACL injury on Boxing Day 2022 when the Sky Blues lost 3-1 to Sheffield United, who achieved automatic promotion to the Premier League in 2023.

Fans of Robins' men may always be left wondering whether they could have achieved promotion at the end of the 2022/23 campaign if O'Hare had been fit for the second half of the season, but his contributions to the club will be fondly remembered nonetheless.

The attacking midfielder finally made his long awaited return from his ACL injury in October 2023, and by 8th December, he was back in Robins' starting lineup, and he scored a brace as the Sky Blues defeated Midlands rivals Birmingham City 2-0.

The fact that O'Hare was instantly back among the goals following his return from a lengthy spell on the sidelines, is testament to the outstanding character and quality he has shown in a Coventry shirt.

Sky Blues fans will always be grateful Villa released O'Hare

Aston Villa made it possible for the Sky Blues to sign O'Hare by releasing the 25-year-old back in 2020, and given that he has been one of their best players ever since their return to the Championship, the fact he was signed on a free transfer makes this a very sweet deal for Sky Blues supporters to enjoy.

A very strong argument could be made that O'Hare is one of the Sky Blues' biggest ever bargains, given that he has been a highly influential figure after joining the club for free.