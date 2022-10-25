Aston Villa decision is good news for Burnley but bad news for the rest of the Championship: Opinion

There will have been plenty of excitement amongst Aston Villa supporters when the news emerged last night that Unai Emery was set to be appointed Steven Gerrard’s permanent replacement but it won’t just have been in the West Midlands where people were celebrating that decision.

Up in Burnley, fans may have been breathing a collective sigh of relief that Villa had moved quickly to appoint the Spanish coach and not for the Belgian in charge of the Clarets.

Reports emerged after Gerrard’s departure that Vincent Kompany was a strong contender to take charge at the Premier League club.

It was said that he was on Villa’s radar and in the frame to fill the vacancy with a potential move being lined up for a coach that some at Villa Park believed could be an ideal candidate.

We’ll never know what Kompany’s answer would have been, whether he would have followed the example of QPR’s Mick Beale and rejected an offer were it to come his way or jumped ship, but with Emery appointed, it’s not an eventuality that Burnley or their supporters have to be concerned about anymore.

There can surely be no denying that is good news for the Clarets and bad news for the rest of the Championship.

The change in playing style and ideology that Kompany has brought in at Turf Moor since his arrival in the summer has been hugely impressive, with the Premier League winner shifting away from the direct style they’d been known for in the top flight under Sean Dyche and toward a possession-heavy, front-foot approach.

He has given them a defined direction, something they appeared to be lacking after their top-flight relegation, and made Burnley an attractive club for potential new recruits.

The club chiefs weren’t afraid of splashing the cash in the summer to help Kompany do that but there is no doubt that his presence at the helm was key in helping them effectively replace the host of key players that departed over the summer.

Quiz: Which English club do these 24 ex-Burnley players play for now?

1 of 24 1. Ben Mee Everton Fulham Crystal Palace Brentford

It has not been perfect by any means but it’s hugely impressive that the new boss has led all that change while still steering Burnley to third place after 16 games – just a point back from the league leaders.

As the host of new faces in the squad continue to develop more of an understanding and the manager gets to grips further with the division, the Clarets should only improve and that’s a scary prospect for the rest of the teams in the second tier.

They may not be in top spot right now but looking at their squad and the fact that it’s been games in which they were unable to capitalise on their chances that have held them back, for me, Burnley have to be favourites for promotion.

That has all come as a result of Kompany’s arrival and losing him to Villa could have meant losing all of that hard work.

As it is it he is set to stay put, which is good news for Burnley and bad news for the rest of the Championship.