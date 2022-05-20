Aston Villa deal Nottingham Forest early transfer blow ahead of play-off final

Keinan Davis is set to be given a chance to prove himself at Aston Villa.

The striker has enjoyed a loan spell with Nottingham Forest, having arrived in the January transfer window.

His performances helped guide the team towards the play-offs, where the Reds are now preparing for a final clash with Huddersfield Town in a bid to gain promotion.

But, according to the Mirror, Steven Gerrard is set to keep Davis at Villa Park for next season.

The 24-year-old featured 15 times for Forest in the Championship, scoring five goals and earning two assists.

Steve Cooper is said to be happy with his progress and would consider a permanent move for the player this summer.

But Gerrard has other ideas, with Davis featuring in his plans for the Villa team for next season.

The former England international sees the loan deal as a gradual step in his progression as a first team level talent and is pleased with his development.

Forest finished 4th in the table and earned a two-legged victory over Sheffield United in the play-off semi finals.

That has left Cooper’s side with a trip to Wembley Stadium, with the Terriers being all that stands in the club’s way from a Premier League berth.

The clash takes place on May 29.

The Verdict

Davis has been a really useful addition to the team since arriving in the winter window.

It makes sense that Cooper would prefer to keep him around in the team as he has proven himself as an effective forward and versatile attacker.

But ultimately the decision will always come down to his parent club, with Gerrard seemingly firm on Davis’ future.

It will be interesting to see the striker perform in the Premier League, and he could become a very potent squad player if deployed in a similar manner as under Cooper at the City Ground.