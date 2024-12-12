Summary Derby County desperately need more firepower if they are to survive in the Championship.

The Rams' run of just one win in their last 11 games has them nervously glancing over their shoulder.

A loan move for Aston Villa's Louie Barry could ease their relegation worries, but they will face fierce competitition from their Championship rivals for the 21-year-old's signature.

Derby County’s form in recent weeks has rightly provided cause for concern at Pride Park.

Paul Warne’s side have seen their promising start to the season cancelled out by a run of just one win in 11 games in the Championship, with the Rams now starting to nervously look over their shoulder.

The second tier appears to be shaping up for a potentially epic relegation battle, with everyone from Plymouth Argyle down in 23rd all the way up to Coventry City in 15th, separated by just four points.

Warne’s men currently sit 16th, but have played at least a game more than almost every team below them and with potential ‘six pointers’ coming up against Portsmouth and Luton Town, ahead of tricky tests against West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United, it’s massively important the Rams find form soon.

Derby have been linked with a loan move for Aston Villa’s young star Louie Barry (according to Alan Nixon) and, although they face fierce competition for his signature, if they could bring the forward to Pride Park it would provide their survival bid with a huge shot in the arm.

Derby desperately need more firepower

With Derby currently at their 25-man squad limit heading into January, there is little room for manoeuvre. However, it has become immediately clear upon the Rams’ return to the second tier that they desperately need more firepower if they are to survive at this level.

Derby have scored two goals or more in a game just five times in the league all season, and two of those ended in defeats.

The system employed by Warne’s side can make life tricky for forward players. They are very much a counter attacking side and have struggled to get a foothold in games at times – only Millwall are averaging less possession than Derby.

They also have the lowest shots on target per game of anyone in the division, with just 3.2.

34-year-old striker James Collins, who scored 14 league goals in Derby’s promotion last term, is yet to score in 2024/25, having played just 178 minutes so far.

Conor Washington is seriously out of favour and is yet to make a single league appearance all season.

Youngster Dajaune Brown has stepped up to the senior team after a hugely impressive loan spell at Gateshead last season, however, making the jump from the National League to the Championship in one season is a huge ask for a 19-year-old.

That has left Jerry Yates and Kayden Jackson to shoulder the majority of the goalscoring burden.

Yates has been impressive with four goals and two assists from 17 games, but is currently only on loan. Meanwhile, Jackson has never really been prolific, having only notched double figures at League One or Championship level once in his career.

With that considered, getting more goals into the side has to be top priority for Warne this January. He was assessing striker options towards the end of the summer window but was ultimately unable to get another frontman through the door.

Now though, Derby’s ability to bolster their attack in January looks like it has the potential to become the deciding factor between Championship or League One football next season.

Bringing in Louie Barry could ease Derby’s relegation fears

Securing a loan deal for Aston Villa starlet Louie Barry in January would go a long way to easing Derby’s fears of relegation.

Villa are reportedly keen to test Barry at a higher level in the second half of the season and Derby are one of the sides linked with the 21-year-old, although they will face heavy competition for his signature, with Sheffield United, Coventry City, Middlesbrough, QPR and Stoke City all showing an interest, according to TEAMtalk.

The young forward has shone during his loan spell at Stockport County over the last two seasons and has become one of the EFL’s hottest properties.

Barry notched nine league goals and four assists from just 20 games in League Two last season, despite a hamstring injury ruling him out for almost half a year.

He’s been loaned back to the Hatters this term and, despite the step-up in level, Barry has been the standout player in League One. He is the division’s top scorer with an incredible 14 goals from just 19 games.

The young forward is a superb finisher and a scorer of spectacular goals, something which is highlighted by the fact that his 14 league goals have come from an xG of just 8.4.

Louie Barry league stats 24/25, with league ranking (Fotmob) Apps 19 Goals 14 (1st) Assists 1 (=94th) xG (Exp Goals) 8.4 (1st) xA (Exp Assists) 3.2 (=10th) Goals per 90 0.86 (2nd) Shots on target per 90 2.0 (1st) Successful Dribbles per 90 3.0 (=3rd)

Barry also brings pace and direct running in the wide areas, something which could help Derby transition up the pitch quicker and catch opposition sides off guard.

While it’s fair to say Villa and Barry will have more attractive options available to them than Derby this January, where the Rams might be able to gain a crucial edge is that they can guarantee him plenty of minutes. The same cannot necessarily be said for the likes of Middlesbrough and Sheffield United, who are both blessed with some outstanding talent in the final third.

If the attacker was to move to the East Midlands, he’d provide something the Rams are seriously lacking right now, a player with the quality to create moments of magic out of nothing.