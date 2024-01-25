Highlights Aston Villa are interested in signing Jonathan Rowe if they can't secure a deal for Morgan Rogers before the transfer deadline.

Rowe is a highly talented player who has performed well this season, scoring 12 goals while playing primarily on the wing.

Norwich City is reluctant to sell Rowe, especially considering the difficulty of finding a replacement player at this stage of the season. They still have hopes of promotion and want to keep Rowe until summer if possible.

Aston Villa are keen on Norwich City’s Jonathan Rowe if they can’t do a deal for Middlesbrough’s Morgan Rogers before the January transfer deadline.

Aston Villa keeping tabs on Jonathan Rowe

Unai Emery’s side have enjoyed an outstanding campaign so far, and there’s a very real possibility Villa will be in the Champions League next season.

Whilst his squad is performing very well, the Spaniard is keen on making an attacking addition in the next week, and Villa have had two offers turned down for Rogers.

With Middlesbrough keen on keeping the former Manchester City youngster, it appears Villa are starting to look elsewhere, as Telegraph reporter John Percy revealed that they Rowe is emerging as a genuine option.

“Villa are maintaining a strong interest in Norwich forward Jon Rowe: 3 Villa scouts watched him in the match at Leeds on Weds night. Villa are still hopeful of signing Morgan Rogers but Rowe, 20, is also on their radar.”

Jonathan Rowe interest is inevitable

Anyone who has seen Rowe play this season will recognise that he is an outstanding talent, and someone who is destined to play in the top-flight sooner rather than later.

A return of 12 goals is brilliant for someone who predominantly plays out wide, but it’s all-round game that makes him such an exciting youngster.

With that in mind, like Middlesbrough are with Rogers, Norwich will not want to sell a key player just days before the deadline, as it will be very hard to get a replacement in.

David Wagner’s side are capable of finishing in the top six, but their chances of doing so will reduce significantly if Rowe does depart.

Of course, the player will no doubt be interested in the prospect of signing for Villa, as they’re a big club who are competing for a top four place this season, and they will also fancy their chances of winning the Europa Conference League.

Norwich City still have hopes for promotion

Yet, the Canaries must try to convince him to see out the season at Carrow Road, in the knowledge that they may have to cash in during the summer if they fail to win promotion.

Whether they can do that remains to be seen, but it should be clear that they are in a strong negotiating position right now, as it’s Villa who are desperate to improve their squad, and the clock is ticking.

Plus, Rowe is effectively under contract with Norwich until 2026, as they have a one-year option on his deal that runs for another 18 months anyway.

So, it will be very interesting to see how this plays out, and you can be sure that all connected to Norwich are hoping that Rowe can stay in Norfolk for the next six months at least, even if they know a big transfer is inevitable at some point given the ability and potential of the England U21 international.