Aston Villa are interested in signing Crysencio Summerville from Leeds United this summer.

According to Dutch outlet FCUpdate, Villa are looking to bring the winger into the club in the upcoming transfer window.

However, Unai Emery’s side faces competition from European clubs, with PSV Eindhoven looking to bring the winger back to the Netherlands.

Meanwhile, RB Leipzig also hold an interest in the 21-year-old.

How has Crysencio Summerville done at Leeds United?

The Dutchman made 28 league appearances for the Whites last season, contributing four goals and two assists.

All four goals came in consecutive games prior to the World Cup, with that representing his best run of form in the side.

Summerville signed for Leeds in the summer of 2020, but only earned his place in the first team squad in the 2021-22 campaign, making six substitute appearances in the Premier League.

It was this season where he really cemented his place in the side on a regular basis, starting 12 games and coming off the bench a further 16 times.

However, with Leeds’ relegation to the Championship, the 21-year-old has attracted interest both in England and abroad.

PSV are set to appoint Peter Bosz as their latest manager, and it is believed that he wants to immediately put forward an interest in signing the forward.

But Villa are willing to hi-jack a potential move in order to sign Summerville.

How much could Crysencio Summerville cost?

It was initially reported earlier this year that Leeds value the player at roughly £25-30 million.

The Yorkshire club signed the youngster for a reported £1.3 million fee, so this would represent a big mark-up.

Although it remains to be seen whether relegation from the Premier League will have an impact on their evaluation of the player.

Would Crysencio Summerville be a good signing for Aston Villa?

Summerville showed a lot of promise in what was a breakout campaign for him.

Villa will need to beef up their options next season given they are now competing in Europe.

The Dutchman could be an ideal profile for that, as he will provide a great rotation option to Emery’s existing attackers.

Summerville could be a great asset to have in the squad, and he certainly possesses a lot of potential to improve.

At the right price, this could be a very smart move for both the club and the player.