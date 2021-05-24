Aston Villa complete youth signing from EFL side

Aston Villa have completed a deal to sign youth player Bradley Burrowes from EFL side Bristol Rovers.

The Gas are heading into Sky Bet League Two for next season and Joey Barton will be eager to try and make an impression this summer on the squad in terms of a rebuild.

He may look to youth, too, though Burrowes at the age of 13 would have not been considered, of course, and he’s now heading away from the south west for a big opportunity at Aston Villa.

Birmingham Live reports the winger has agreed to move from Bristol to the Midlands with him actually following in the footsteps of another Rovers youngster; Kyrie Pierre, who made the move in the last few weeks.

The Verdict

It’s a great moment for the young lad and his family and he’ll be looking to learn and improve as much as he can at a club that has got a great track record for developing young players and bringing them through.

The next five or so years are so important for his career and it’ll be interesting to see how he gets on at Villa and potentially gets himself involved in the first-team in the long-term future.