Aston Villa look set to recruit another youngster from West Bromwich Albion as they close in on a move for Rico Richards, according to Football Insider.

Unai Emery's side have a history of recruiting Albion youngsters, with Jamaldeen Jimoh reportedly agreeing a deal to sign for the Premier League side earlier this month.

Tim Iroegbunam also made the move from Albion to Villa, something that was a crushing blow for the former considering he's only 19 and plied his trade in the Championship with Queens Park Rangers last season.

West Brom will have been keen to prevent their Midlands rivals from poaching more of their young talents, but Richards looks set to follow in Iroegbunam's footsteps.

Who is Rico Richards?

Attacking midfielder Richards, who is just 19 at this stage, has already plied his trade at a senior level for Carlos Corberan's side, coming on as a substitute against Hull City at the start of March.

He will have been particularly pleased to have made his debut in front of the home supporters at The Hawthorns.

In terms of his contributions at youth level, he registered four goals and five assists in 19 Premier League 2 appearances during 2022/23.

What's the latest on Rico Richards' move to Aston Villa?

Football Insider believe Richards has agreed personal terms with Villa and that's a big boost for Emery's race in this race, with the player set to leave Albion for free at the end of June.

With this, Villa are confident that they will be able to get this deal over the line, with this deal progressing since last weekend's update on this potential move.

How much of a blow is this Rico Richards move for West Brom?

Although he may not have made a big impact for the first team yet, Richards is a talented youngster and should be retained by the Baggies if they can tempt him to stay put.

The 19-year-old still has plenty of time to improve and could have made a full first-team breakthrough next season if he had stayed put.

Reyes Cleary is another promising player - and it's clear that Albion should be looking to retain their most talented youngsters so they can avoid spending too much on transfers.

They may not have a huge amount to spend this summer despite the sale of Dara O'Shea, so having a youngster like Richards who can sit on the bench and potentially contribute would have been very useful.

To lose him to a rival like Villa makes his exit even worse for the Baggies.