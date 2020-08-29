Aston Villa closing in on capture of Championship talent

Aston Villa are expected to complete the signing of Matty Cash from Nottingham Forest next week.

The right-back established himself as one of the top talents in the Championship following his performances down the flank for the Reds last season.

However, following Forest’s spectacular late collapse that saw them miss out on the play-offs, and the possibility of promotion, it seemed inevitable that Cash would depart.

And, there has been plenty of interest in the 23-year-old in the past few weeks, with Sheffield United and West Ham both credited with a serious interest.

But, it appears as though Villa will win the race for the player. Even though Dean Smith’s side saw a £10m offer for Cash turned down yesterday, they are expected to return with another bid in the coming days and Football Insider have stated that a deal will go through next week.

Whilst that will be a big blow for Sabri Lamouchi, the Reds have been active in the market as they look to reshape the squad, with Lyle Taylor and Luke Freeman the most high-profile additions.

The verdict

This is a shame for Forest as Cash was outstanding last season but the reality is that many knew this was likely when they missed out on the top six.

Clearly, the right-back has the ability to thrive in the Premier League and the chance to play for Villa is going to appeal.

So, an exit does seem a matter of time and it’s down to Forest to ensure they reinvest the money wisely.

