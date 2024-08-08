Aston Villa are close to signing former Sunderland youth team forward Mason Cotcher, after he turned down the chance to stay at the club.

When the striker turned 17, he didn't elect to extend his stay at the Academy of Light, and has now become a free agent, despite Sunderland's best attempts to keep him.

Since departing Wearside, the teenager is thought to have trained with many top clubs in the country, including Arsenal, Leeds United and Ipswich Town. The Whites were reported to have made a contract offer to Cotcher.

Despite all of this interest from top clubs, the England under-17 international's most likely destination emerged as Villa, when transfer expert Fabrizio Romano stated, last week, that they had sent a formal bid to the Black Cats for the striker.

Even though the youngster is essentially a free agent, Sunderland are entitled to a fee from whichever team picks him up. In these cases, the fee will either be worked out between the two parties, or an independent tribunal will decide on the value that needs to be paid to the side that is losing the youthful talent.

Cotcher has been training with Villa and is said to have impressed while there. They expected interest to come from other Premier League teams, and they look to have taken a step closer to adding the prospect to their academy system.

Mason Cotcher edges closer to Aston Villa move

The Telegraph have said that the 17-year-old is set to undergo a medical ahead of his switch from the Stadium of Light to Villa Park.

The two clubs are believed to have come to an agreement on the compensation fee that is to be paid to Sunderland, and Cotcher is expected to become a member of Villa's youth set up, with the little wrinkles set to be ironed out over the weekend, according to The Telegraph.

The striker had a great record in the 2022/23 under-18 Premier League campaign, netting 12 times in 31 games.

Mason Cotcher's Sunderland U18 Record 22/23 (Source: Transfermarkt) Competition Appearances Goals Assists Minutes Played U18 Premier League 19 9 1 1,279

He's played twice for England in his age group, and the calibre of clubs that were after him certainly suggests that he could be a bright star to watch out for in the future.

Sunderland now find themselves on the other end of the youth development stick

Even though Regis Le Bris has taken the Black Cats' recruitment policy a decent way away from the 'only targeting players under the age of 23' mindset that was in place this time last year, much of the team's current foundations are built on the development of youth.

Jack Clarke, Jobe Bellingham, Dan Ballard, Anthony Patterson, Chris Rigg, Trai Hume; these were all players that were brought in for smaller fees at a young age, or have come through the academy, and have developed into Championship-standard players, or better.

Usually they are the ones finding these potential gems and getting them for a cheaper price than they will end up being worth. Now it's them who are having their talent poached for less money than they would probably like.

Sunderland could have found themselves in a similar position as they have with Cotcher had Rigg chosen to leave his boyhood club this summer, in the face of interest from Manchester United and other top European sides.

It's a risky game that they play with these younger players, but it's one that, in fairness, has mostly worked in their favour.