Aston Villa close to £28m transfer deal which could rise to £33m for Championship star

Aston Villa are close to deal for Brentford striker Ollie Watkins for an initial £28m which could rise to £33m with add-ons, as per the BBC’s Phil McNulty.

The 24-year-old striker has been in-demand this summer following a sensational 2019/20 campaign for the Bees where he notched an impressive 26 league goals.

Watkins has been heavily linked with a switch to Aston Villa and a reunion with manager Dean Smith all summer, and it now looks like the deal is finally going to materialise after months of negotiations.

The Villans have also been linked with a move for Bournemouth forward Josh King, and it’s unclear at this stage whether this move for Watkins will directly impact their pursuit of the Cherries attacker.

Smith has been desperate to bolster his attacking line-up ahead of the new 2020/21 campaign following a goal-shy season last year whereby Wesley scored the most out of their strikers, scoring just six goals.

The verdict

It’s certainly a hefty fee for Aston Villa to fork out but it’s been quite clear for some time just how much Dean Smith wants to get Watkins through the door at Villa Park.

He’s an exceptional talent whose career trajectory only looks to be going one way, and he’ll certainly be an upgrade on the current striker options Villa have at their disposal.

As for Brentford, they have to be delighted with the sum of money they are set to receive for a player they spent a minimal fee on from when he was at Exeter City.

It helps make up some of the transfer fee forked out for Ivan Toney, whilst offers them extra budget to enhance their squad for a promotion push.