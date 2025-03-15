Aston Villa are interested in Cardiff City youngster Troy Perrett as they consider a summer move for the exciting midfielder.

The 18-year-old is highly-rated by the Bluebirds, and he has been training with the first-team under Omer Riza, although he is yet to make his debut, which is perhaps understandable as they battle relegation.

However, Perrett is someone the club have high hopes for, but it appears his talent has been recognised elsewhere, as the BBC revealed that Aston Villa are monitoring the teenager.

Aston Villa keen on Cardiff City’s Troy Perrett

The update states that Villa are ‘tracking’ Perrett, and he has been on their radar for years, although they aren’t the only Premier League club who are looking at the midfielder, who is comfortable as a number eight or as a ten.

They add that Perrett has been compared to Aaron Ramsey in academy circles, which is why there is so much interest in the youngster.

Cardiff managed to secure the player to a professional contract in 2024, so it’s unclear what sort of fee would be required to prize him away from the Welsh capital.

Cardiff City must try to build around talented youngsters

We know that Cardiff are struggling towards the bottom of the Championship, and the only short-term priority for Riza and the club is to ensure they remain in the second tier for next season.

Championship Table (as of 15/3/25) Team P GD Pts 19 Stoke City 37 -13 39 20 Oxford United 37 -17 39 21 Cardiff City 37 -21 36 22 Derby County 37 -12 35 23 Luton Town 37 -26 34 24 Plymouth Argyle 37 -36 33

But, looking to the long-term, the Bluebirds must be doing all they can to keep the likes of Perrett, and they should be trying to build around the academy graduate in the years to come.

Of course, making the step up to play for a Championship side on a regular basis is a big ask, but you sometimes need to give them an opportunity to show what they can do.

Unfortunately for Cardiff, that hasn’t been the case though, as whilst they appear to be excellent at producing players, they aren’t reaping the benefits.

In recent times, Gabriele Biancheri and Timeo Whisker have moved on to Man United and Man City respectively. It’s obviously difficult to retain those individuals when top clubs come in, but it’s been a frustrating period for Cardiff in that sense, as they have been vulnerable to their star assets departing.

So, that’s something that the club needs to address, and if Perrett does follow the trend, some will question what the point of the academy is.