Aston Villa cast eyes over EFL ace that’s proven in PL after Wilson snub

Aston Villa will now look to potentially try and sign Josh King from AFC Bournemouth this summer window after missing out on Callum Wilson, as per a report from the Express and Star.

The Villans have been looking to make some big signings in the transfer window with Matty Cash already arriving and they have been linked with several more names.

Wilson was one player that they wanted, too, but Newcastle United have won the race for him with the player appearing to prefer a move to the north-east.

The Villans, then, are looking elsewhere for a new striker and it appears as though King could be their man.

He scored six goals and made four assists last season in the Premier League whilst he has hit double figures in the top flight before for the Cherries and so he’s a striker who knows where the net is.

The Verdict

Bournemouth will fight hard to keep King as well this summer but you can see him going for the right price in all truth.

He is player of considerable talent and does belong in the top flight and perhaps he can be the striker that the men from Villa Park are aiming for.