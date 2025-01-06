Louie Barry is said to be a man in demand during the current January transfer window, with the Aston Villa forward reportedly wanted by a number of Championship clubs.

The hotshot has already netted 15 goals in League One for Stockport County this season, and after being recalled from Edgeley Park, looks set to be heading out to a second-tier side for the remainder of the campaign.

Leeds United and Sunderland are two teams that have been linked with a move for the former West Bromwich Albion player, while transfer guru Alan Nixon has recently revealed that Derby County are also in the mix for the exciting forward.

Villa are said to be keen to get Barry off the books permanently with a sale this winter, according to The Telegraph, but should a loan deal come to fruition, the Rams would have a major asset on their hands for the remainder of the campaign.

Louie Barry form earns Championship interest

Having spent the last 18 months with the Hatters, Barry has made quite the name for himself, with his 24 goals in 43 league appearances helping Dave Challinor’s side earn promotion from League Two, and compete with the best that League One has to offer in the current campaign.

During that time, the former Barcelona youngster has proven he is a step above the third tier, with his winding runs and unerring ability to curl the ball home after cutting in from the left-hand side seeing him depart Edgeley Park as the top scorer in the division.

With a whole host of defenders trailing in his wake, it came as no surprise that those further up the pyramid started to take an interest before the turn of the year, with the forward fulfilling the potential that saw him touted as one of the best young stars in Europe during his early teen years.

Louie Barry's Stockport County 2024/25 Stats (As Per FotMob)* Appearances (Starts) 23 (22) Minutes Played 1799 Goals (Assists) 15 (2) xG 9.49 Shots (On Target) 71 (36) Dribbles Completed 54 Pass Accuracy 80.6% Touches (In Opposition Box) 810 (114) Recoveries 80 *Stats correct as of 06/01/2025

With the likes of Leeds United and Sunderland said to be keen, as well as Derby County, Villa recalled the young attacker at the earliest opportunity, and now look set to make a decision on their player’s future this month, with Barry looking more than capable of making the step up to the Championship.

Derby County would love to add Louie Barry to struggling forward line

After making a strong start to life back in the second tier, the Rams have struggled for results of late, with Paul Warne’s side picking up just two wins in their last 12 league outings, leaving them looking over their shoulder as we move into the second half of the season.

During that time, County have netted 13 goals, although four of those came in the same game as Portsmouth were put to the sword, with a further two coming in the Boxing Day victory over West Bromwich Albion on home turf.

While Kayden Jackson and Jerry Yates [pictured] continue to plough a furrow through the middle, Warne and Derby are calling out for more threat from wide areas as 2025 gets underway, with Barry likely to be an upgrade on what Marcus Harness and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing have offered of late.

The 21-year-old has proven he is capable of winning games almost single-handedly during his time with Stockport; as he slaloms between defenders with ease, while a personal highlight reel boasts a whole host of outstanding finishes from August until the end of the previous calendar year.

While Derby have been industrious in their forward play this season, they are too often missing that enigmatic spark that can leave the opposition bamboozled, and have been found wanting more often than not in recent times.

Barry could be the man to ignite their forward line for the rest of the campaign, and if the Rams can fend off competition for his signature in the coming weeks, they could have a very special second-half of the season to look forward to.