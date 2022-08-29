Aston Villa, Brighton, Everton, Southampton and West Ham weigh up late transfer approach for Blackburn Rovers star

Blackburn Rovers are still holding out for £15m for Ben Brereton-Diaz at this stage as five Premier League clubs weigh up a deal for the Chilean, according to a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

The Toffees currently look to be one of the front runners in this race with reporter Jacque Talbot believing a move to Goodison Park will materialise for the 23-year-old, though Nixon reports he is just one of three options with Hwang Hee-chan and Armando Broja also on their radar.

It’s currently unclear whether they would be willing to meet his £15m valuation – but the Toffees’ scout Steve Davis did take a closer look at him at the weekend during Rovers’ 1-0 loss to Stoke City.

Aston Villa and West Ham United are also believed to be weighing up a move for him with the latter having the forward on their radar for some time as they potentially look to add more firepower to their squad, even with Gianluca Scamacca coming in and fellow summer signing Maxwel Cornet available as a forward option too.

Two sides that may opt against a summer move for him though are south-coast rivals Brighton and Southampton – both of whom may be happy to hold their nerve and wait until a later window to make their move.

All interested sides face a race against time if they want to secure an agreement for his services in the coming days, though it’s currently unclear whether AFC Bournemouth and Newcastle United are two of those still in the running.

The Verdict:

It may take time for the 23-year-old to adapt to the top flight so whoever does sign him, if he does move during this window, needs to be patient with him before he can fully flourish.

Bournemouth are one side that could richly benefit from recruiting him with the likes of Kieffer Moore and Dominic Solanke needing more support going forward to give them the best chance of remaining in the top flight.

Their defence also needs fixing following their heavy defeat against Liverpool at the weekend – but that can’t stop Scott Parker from looking at what he has in the final third as well.

The two wisest sides in this race are probably the Seagulls and the Saints – because his value is very likely to go down between now and January considering it would be difficult to see him putting pen to paper on a new contract.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if the former did make an approach though – because a deal could potentially be done that involves Jan Paul van Hecke with Rovers still having their former loanee on their radar.