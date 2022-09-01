Aston Villa and Wolves transfer may accelerate agreement with QPR

Tim Iroegbunam has been on the radar of Championship clubs for a large part of this summer transfer window and the midfielder looks set to head out on loan before the 11pm deadline.

Queens Park Rangers are leading the race and their chances of landing the 19-year-old have increased, due to Aston Villa moving closer to a deal for Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Leander Dendoncker, according to The Athletic’s Transfer Blog.

Injuries to Taylor Richards and Luke Amos have dented Mick Beale’s strength in depth in midfield areas, therefore it is no surprise to see them dipping into that area of the market today.

Iroegbunam has been on the fringes of the first team picture at Villa Park in the last year or so and is part of a very exciting crop of young players at the club.

Villa have shown their faith in the cultured midfielder by tying him down on a contract running until the summer of 2027, and it would be exciting to see how the 19-year-old adjusts to the demanding nature of the Championship.

Sam Field, who spent time in the youth system at West Bromwich Albion like Iroegbunam, and Stefan Johansen would be good role models for the youngster at Loftus Road and moving to West London could also be a valuable experience.

The Verdict

It has been quite a slow transfer window for QPR, but keeping hold of the likes of Ilias Chair and Chris Willock arguably remains their most impressive pieces of business.

Going forward they have looked very exciting in patches so far this season, and having crossed paths with Beale at Villa, Iroegbunam would back his ability to slot into the team seamlessly.

At 31, Johansen is less suited to the hectic Championship schedule than he was in his Fulham days, and Field typically picks up a suspension through an accumulation of yellow cards, there would be plenty of minutes available in the double-pivot for Iroegbunam to make a case to cement a starting berth at Loftus Road.