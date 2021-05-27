Aston Villa and West Ham linked with £21.6m-rated West Brom man, agent confirms contact

Aston Villa and West Ham United are interested in West Bromwich Albion playmaker Matheus Pereira but it could cost around €25 million (£21.6m) to sign him this summer, according to Foot Mercato.

Pereira was integral to the Baggies 2019/20 promotion-winning campaign and starred once again for them in the Premier League – finishing the season with 11 goals and six assists despite his club’s relegation back to the second tier.

Departed Albion boss Sam Allardyce suggested earlier this month that keeping hold of the Brazilian this summer would be difficult and it seems with the start of the transfer window a few weeks out, clubs are already beginning to circle.

Foot Mercato has reported that “some upscale” English teams are keen on Pereira, including both Villa and West Ham.

It is understood that his agent has confirmed that there has been contact from clubs in England as well as teams in Germany, Italy, and France.

The 25-year-old still has more than three years left on his contract at the Hawthorns, meaning West Brom are in a strong position when it comes to negotiations.

The Verdict

Pereira showed this season that he’s more than capable of thriving in the Premier League and it would be a shock to see him playing in the Championship for Albion in 2021/22.

The playmaker would be an excellent signing for both Villa and West Ham, while at the £21.6 million touted he’d represent a cut-price alternative to Norwich City’s Emi Buendia.

There does seem to be interest from clubs outside the Premier League as well, which is good news for West Brom as it could drive the price up in a bidding war.

It’s unrealistic to think they can keep hold of him, in my eyes, they should look to cash in and reinvest.

The £20 million-plus they could receive for him could be a massive boost for their 2021/22 promotion push.