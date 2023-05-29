Aston Villa and West Ham United are both weighing up a move for Leeds United winger Jack Harrison, according to talkSPORT.

The Whites will be vulnerable to bids for some of their key players this summer following their relegation to the Championship, with Harrison likely to attract plenty of interest before the end of the summer transfer window.

He has been linked with a move away from Elland Road before - and he could potentially seal his exit from the West Yorkshire side this summer - depending on the stance of Sam Allardyce's side who may be open to cashing in on a few players as they look to adjust to the financial conditions of the English second tier.

And they are reportedly bracing for the potential departure of Harrison.

How has Jack Harrison performed this season?

Harrison has been consistently good in front of goal for Leeds during his time at Elland Road - and has been excellent once again during the 2022/23 campaign.

Recording six goals and 10 assists in 40 competitive appearances this season, he has done well to get up to that total in a side that have struggled for a decent chunk of the term.

When does Jack Harrison's contract expire at Leeds United?

Thankfully for the Whites, Harrison put pen to paper on a new deal last month to extend his stay at the club until the summer of 2028.

That could help them to maximise his price tag, although the player's stance could potentially play a part in how much they manage to get for him if they did cash in on the 26-year-old during the upcoming window.

If the player tries to force an exit, that could make it difficult for Leeds to hold their nerve and create a bidding war.

Is this a good potential move for Aston Villa and West Ham?

This would be a solid addition for both sides considering how much of a threat he can be in front of goal, but both teams would probably need to fork out a considerable amount of money to get him.

For Villa, having depth will be particularly important after qualifying for Europe but they will need some top-quality options at their disposal if they want to thrive both domestically and in the Europa Conference League.

At 26, Harrison has more than enough experience to be an asset at Villa Park but is also young enough to stay in the Midlands for the long term, so he would be a reasonably decent addition.

There's even a slim chance that they could sell him on for even more in the future, but that may depend on how much Villa or the Hammers decide to pay for him.

If he's too expensive, both interested teams need to move on to other targets and there's every chance Leeds will price them out of a move.