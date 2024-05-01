Highlights Callum O'Hare has told Coventry City that he will be leaving at the end of the season.

The attacking midfielder has been one of the Sky Blues' most important players in recent years, spending a period out on the sidelines with a serious knee injury but managing to get back into form reasonably quickly after that to make a real impact this season.

Showing his quality following such a serious setback, that has allowed the 26-year-old to attract plenty of interest in recent months.

He may have missed a penalty against Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-final shootout last month, but he also scored against the Red Devils to continue the Sky Blues' comeback and showed real quality at Wembley.

Callum O'Hare's 2023/24 campaign at Coventry City (As of May 1st, 2024) [All competitions] Appearances 35 Goals 10 Assists 4

As time goes on, it seems more and more likely that O'Hare will leave Coventry when his contract expires at the end of the campaign.

If he does, he would be another key player to have left the club in recent years, with Viktor Gyokeres and Gus Hamer departing the Coventry Building Society Arena.

And few people would blame him if he does leave, with Coventry falling short of the play-offs despite threatening to secure another top-six finish earlier in this season.

Promotion looked set to be crucial in Coventry's quest to keep O'Hare and now they are guaranteed to remain in the Championship, it doesn't look as though they will be able to hold on to the midfielder.

Aston Villa and West Ham boost on Callum O'Hare

O'Hare has attracted plenty of interest in recent times, including from Aston Villa and West Ham United.

Both teams could offer the midfielder Premier League football and that could give both a fairly good chance of getting a deal over the line for the 26-year-old.

Fulham are another top-tier team who are keen on the player, along with Scottish Premiership giants Celtic and Rangers and some La Liga clubs.

The chance of playing top-flight football will excite O'Hare.

And considering how he has performed for the Sky Blues, many people would argue that he could play regularly at the top level.

However, he may not be guaranteed many starts at some interested teams and this is why O'Hare needs to weigh up his future carefully before making a decision.

One thing that should help him is the fact he's likely to have plenty of offers on the table during the summer, which should give him a good opportunity to pick an ideal next destination.

Staying at Coventry wouldn't be the worst idea for the attacking midfielder considering how well he has done under Mark Robins, but it seems inevitable that he'll move on considering he is yet to put pen to paper on a new contract.

If he can join a team at the lower end of the Premier League and secure a decent amount of game time there, that should allow him to continue his development.