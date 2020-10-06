Aston Villa and West Brom battling to secure EFL deal before deadline

Aston Villa and West Bromwich Albion are reportedly battling it out to sign Bournemouth striker Josh King before the domestic deadline later this month.

King has been linked with a number of European clubs recently but the deadline for international transfers has now passed, meaning if he leaves the Cherries this summer it will have to be to another English club.

A string of top flight sides have been touted with an interest over the summer, including the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham, but it appears there are only two suitors remaining.

According to a report from the Mirror, Villa and West Brom are set to battle it out for the striker over the last 10 days of the domestic window.

The Baggies need for a new striker looks even greater after the recent news that Hal Robson-Kanu is set to be sidelined due to a broken arm.

Reports elsewhere have indicated that Huddersfield Town’s Karlan Grant remains top of their summer transfer list but given his Premier League experience, King looks a suitable option.

Villa have already splashed out on Ollie Watkins and Bertrand Traore this summer but it appears they’re still keen to add the Bournemouth man.

The 28-year-old has scored just shy of 50 goals in 161 Premier League appearances, as well as contributing 15 assists.

The Verdict

King has proven himself in the top flight in the past and it would be a surprise if he doesn’t secure a move back to the Premier League this summer.

The Baggies certainly look like the club that need King the most but their eyes also seem to be firmly set on landing Grant.

The addition of King would make it a very, very impressive window for Villa but you would question whether it’s an entirely necessary signing given the Watkins deal.

On the other hand, if Bournemouth can hold onto him and keep him motivated he could be a fantastic asset to have in the Championship.