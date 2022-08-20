Aston Villa and Watford strike transfer agreement for 47-cap international

Aston Villa have agreed a deal to sign Watford winger Ismaila Sarr.

That is according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, who reports that the Villains have agreed a fee with Watford believed to be worth more than £25 million.

Add-ons are also said to be part of the agreement.

The above reports come after Sarr missed Watford’s last two Championship matches away to Birmingham City on Tuesday night and Preston North End this afternoon.

Watford reported after the Birmingham match that this was due to injury.

Sarr travelled to Deepdale with the rest of the Hornets squad earlier today but was not named in the starting line up or on the bench.

Ever since Watford’s relegation from the Premier League it was widely expected that the Senegalese international would depart Vicarage Road.

There have been an endless amount of clubs linked with the 24-year-old, with links to the likes of Leeds United and Manchester United in recent weeks.

The hardest Watford FC quiz on the internet – Can you score 24/24?

1 of 24 In what year was the club founded? 1871 1876 1881 1886

Most recently, Crystal Palace, who previously bid for Sarr in 2020, emerged as contenders for his signature, however, it appears Aston Villa have beaten them to finding an agreement with the Hornets.

The Verdict

Watford’s attack is slowly being dismantled as the transfer deadline approaches.

As disappointing as this is for Watford, though, they surely will have expected interest in Sarr to come.

In all honesty, it was a surprise that the winger was at the club at the beginning of the season, and contingency plans for his departure are surely in place. Now the Hornets must re-invest.

Back to back draws with Birmingham City and Preston have highlighted that the club still short in a number of areas, particularly in final third.

As such, the Hornets must seek reinforcements in these areas, particularly if Joao Pedro follows Sarr through the Vicarage Road exit door.