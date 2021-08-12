Aston Villa and Liverpool face competition if they want to sign Arnaut Danjuma

Bournemouth winger Arnaut Danjuma is said to be a target for German Bundesliga side Wolfsburg this summer, as per a recent report by Kicker

The Dutchman has been attracting widespread interest in his services following his brilliant displays for the Cherries last term, with Premier League duo Aston Villa and Liverpool having been linked with the player this month by Mirror Online.

Now the German sports publisher is stating that Wolfsburg have Danjuma on their list of potential targets and they are intensively working to see if they can afford a deal for the 24-year-old.

It is also pointed however that the club may not be able to afford the Bournemouth attacker, with transfers involving British side being regarded as expensive.

Danjuma scored 17 goals for the Cherries last season whilst also notching up eight assists and has three years remaining on his current contract at the Vitality Stadium.

The Verdict

Bournemouth will have known that if they had failed to gain promotion to the Premier League, that there would be interest in some of their star players, with Danjuma in particular being wanted by many.

The club however are in a strong position as there is a chance that they could sell Danjuma for a premium if a bidding war ensues between the interested parties.

He is aged 24 and has a good amount of time left on his contract, so he is a very valuable commodity in the current transfer market, which means any deal would be potentially very lucrative for the Cherries.

It appears that the winger hasn’t been pushing for a move away, so it will be interesting to see if he hands in a transfer request as clubs continue to target his signature this summer.

Danjuma certainly has a big decision to make over his future if bids are forthcoming.