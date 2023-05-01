Sheffield United face competition from several Premier League clubs for the signature of Manchester City's James McAtee this summer, according to the Daily Mail.

The 20-year-old has impressed at Bramall Lane this term and with this, the Blades are keen to strike another loan deal for him, with Tommy Doyle also believed to be on Paul Heckingbottom's radar.

Although they may feel as though they have a good chance of recruiting Doyle, competition for McAtee's signature has seemingly intensified with Leicester City and Leeds United both believed to be interested in him.

The Blades' chances of recruiting the 20-year-old may increase if both the Whites and the Foxes go down - but even if they do - they face stiff competition from others.

AFC Bournemouth, Aston Villa, Brentford and Brighton and Hove Albion are also reported to be keeping tabs on him, with his performances in South Yorkshire grabbing the attention of many clubs.

His club Man City are preparing to offer him a new contract and may even include him in their first-team plans for next term, so it remains to be seen where he will be playing during the 2023/24 campaign.

The statistics behind James McAtee's season

Recording eight goals and three assists in 35 league appearances this season, McAtee has adapted to the Championship extremely well despite having his game time limited during the early stages of his loan spell.

He may have been an unused substitute against Burnley last month - but he's been a regular starter in 2023 and that has allowed him to thrive with his recent goal against Bristol City allowing United to secure another three points.

Also recording an assist in the FA Cup, he also played a part in guiding the Blades to the last four of that competition. It seems as though his increasing influence at Bramall Lane hasn't gone unnoticed.

Will Sheffield United come out on top in this race?

You feel the Blades will need to offer him plenty of game time if they want to give themselves the best chance of coming out on top in this race.

Sides like Villa and Leeds will be attractive destinations for him considering both are huge clubs, but so are the Blades and this is why they shouldn't stop their pursuit of the 20-year-old just because they face competition in their quest to recruit him.

Leeds may need to remain in the top tier if they want to recruit the midfielder because McAtee will be keen to test himself at the top level following such a successful season in the second tier.

Wherever the City youngster does go, he will want to be playing every week and may have the best chance of doing that at Bramall Lane under a manager who already knows him inside out.

The relationship between City and United should be reasonably strong considering both Doyle and McAtee are thriving - and that could work in the latter team's favour in their quest to get the duo back.