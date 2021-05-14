Aston Villa and Everton weighing up EFL goalkeeper swoop

Aston Villa and Everton are interested in signing AFC Wimbledon goalkeeper Matthew Cox, according to Football Insider.

Cox is a player in demand heading into the summer transfer window, with Manchester United being linked with his signature last month.

Cox has had a taste of first-team experience this season, being an unused substitute for Wimbledon on 17 occasions in League One.

The 18-year-old has made three appearances in the FA Youth Cup, though, and scouts from high-profile clubs have been to watch him in action.

According to Football Insider, Aston Villa and Everton have Cox on their radar heading into the summer, as they look to bring in a young goalkeeper and develop them.

Cox has another two years left on his contract at Wimbledon, whereas first-choice goalkeepers Sam Walker and Nik Tzanev are both out of contract.

Wimbledon finished 19th in League One after ending the season strongly under Mark Robinson, and will be keen to have a positive season in 2021/22.

The Verdict

This could be a great signing for either Villa or Everton for the long-term.

Cox still has a long way to go in terms of gaining a regular first-team spot, but being in and around the first-team this season will have been beneficial for him.

The next step for him has to be first-team football, so if he was to join Villa or Everton, then a loan move away could be the best move for him, as he isn’t going to be involved in the first-team at Villa Park or Goodison Park.