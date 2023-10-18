Highlights Norwich City will not sell Jonathan Rowe during the January transfer window despite interest from Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.

Rowe has been a standout player for Norwich City this season, contributing goals and assists.

If Rowe doesn't sign a contract extension, Norwich may have to consider selling him in January to avoid losing him for free or a low fee in the future.

Norwich City will not entertain offers for Jonathan Rowe during the January transfer window, according to Football Insider.

The 20-year-old has registered seven goals and two assists in 13 competitive appearances this term, standing out for David Wagner's side and managing to shine alongside the likes of Ashley Barnes and Josh Sargent.

The Canaries have enjoyed a reasonably decent start to the campaign - and will be thanking for Rowe that with his contributions in the final third helping to put points on the board.

They aren't underestimating his worth and potential, with the club reportedly seeing him as a "star in the making" after seeing him shine during the early stages of the 2023/24 campaign.

He didn't make his senior debut for the first team this term, but has established himself as a real star in the past couple of months, and will need to step up to the plate consistently following injuries to Barnes and Sargent, with both spending extended periods of time on the sidelines.

Which clubs are interested in Jonathan Rowe?

Aston Villa were believed to be in pole position to get a deal over the line for him, with Unai Emery's side likely to be in a strong financial position after qualifying for Europe.

Generating a decent amount from sales during the latter stages of the window, with Aaron Ramsey, Cameron Archer, Keinan Davis and Jaden Philogene all being sold, that may give them the license to spend quite a bit of money on Rowe, who will command a big fee.

After selling some of these promising young players, Emery will be keen to bring in players who have a high amount of potential to give Villa the best chance of enjoying long-lasting success in the Premier League.

Crystal Palace are another team reported to be interested in Rowe and that isn't a surprise considering they have utilised the EFL market before, with the likes of Michael Olise, Malcolm Ebiowei and Luke Plange all coming to the club in recent years.

Olise has been the biggest success story - and it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Frenchman make a big-money move away from Selhurst Park in the future.

Should Norwich City sell Jonathan Rowe in January?

Rowe's contract expires in 2025 so that gives Norwich a decent amount of power at the negotiating table.

However, they may be in a stronger position to sell him for more in January than they will be in the summer if the player doesn't put pen to paper on an extension before then.

Amid interest from elsewhere, no one would blame Rowe if he didn't sign an extension at this point.

And if he doesn't, Norwich do need to consider cashing in on him because losing him for free would be extremely painful.

Every player has their price and when vultures are circling, players and agents are often keen to push for a move.

This is why Norwich's stance may change on his future, although the 20-year-old seems to be professional enough at this stage and hasn't begged for a move away from Carrow Road.