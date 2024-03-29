Highlights Summerville emerges as key player for Leeds with 15 goals and 8 assists, attracting interest from Aston Villa and Brighton.

Aston Villa and Brighton are both pushing to sign Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville after his outstanding season in the Championship.

Crysencio Summerville emerges as key man for Leeds United

The 22-year-old has featured regularly for the Whites over the years, but their relegation to the Championship allowed Summerville to step up as a main man at Elland Road.

And, he has embraced that responsibility, scoring 15 goals and registering eight assists for Daniel Farke’s side as they sit top of the Championship table ahead of tonight’s game at Watford.

Championship Table (As it stands March 29th, prior to 3pm kick-offs) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 38 42 82 2 Leicester City 38 40 82 3 Ipswich Town 38 31 81 4 Southampton 36 26 73

As well as the excellent productivity, the former Feyenoord youngster has been a joy to watch with his all-round game, with his pace and close control making him a hard man to stop at this level.

Aston Villa and Brighton tracking Crysencio Summerville

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that Summerville is attracting transfer attention, and Football Insider has revealed that both Villa and Brighton have the player on their radar ahead of the summer window.

“Aston Villa and Brighton are “very keen” on signing Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville going into the summer. It is believed that the Premier League duo are eager to bolster their frontline ahead of next season and have shortlisted the Whites’ prolific attacker.”

Leeds United’s stance on Crysencio Summerville

Yet, the report does state that Leeds are under ‘no pressure’ to cash in on Summerville - providing they win promotion to the Premier League, which is looking increasingly likely.

If they do go up, the Yorkshire side would demand an even bigger fee to sell their prized asset, and whilst Villa may appeal if they can offer Champions League football, it’s hard to see Summerville pushing to go if he can play top-flight football at Elland Road.

Obviously, the dynamics change significantly if the Whites remain in the second tier.

Not only would Summerville be more inclined to push for a move, but Leeds would have to consider sales as they prepare for another year outside the Premier League, which would impact their finances.

So, we will realistically have to wait until the season finishes to know how this will play out, but if Leeds go up, there won’t be too many worries about losing Summerville.

The wide man is under contract with Leeds until the summer of 2026.

Leeds United look to maintain excellent run

That outlines the importance of promotion for Leeds, but there will be a real belief among the players and Farke that not only can they go up, but also win the title.

They have been in formidable form in 2024, and, to be frank, they look a class above most in this league, with Summerville a reason for that.

The Easter period is always vital, and we’ve seen Leicester drop big points on Good Friday, but Leeds will be confident of continuing their fine run with games against Watford and Hull in the next few days as they look to strengthen their grip on top spot.