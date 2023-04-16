Aston Villa are reportedly lining up a summer transfer move for Charlton Athletic striker Miles Leaburn.

According to The Sun, Villa are leading the race for the 19-year-old, with a number of other Premier League clubs also weighing up a move.

Leaburn has had an outstanding debut season for the Addicks this season, scoring 12 goals and registering three assists in 36 appearances in all competitions.

He came through the academy ranks with Chelsea before moving to The Valley in 2019, signing his first professional contract with the club in July.

Leaburn scored on his debut for the Addicks in the opening game of the season and has gone on to establish himself as Dean Holden's first-choice striker in recent months.

What is the latest on Miles Leaburn's Charlton future?

Leaburn is under contract at The Valley until summer 2025, so the Addicks do have a degree of security and would likely command a significant fee for his services.

It seems as though his performances have attracted interest from a number of top flight sides, with The Sun claiming Charlton "expect offers" for him this summer.

Manager Holden is in no doubt about Leaburn's potential, praising him for his all-round game as well as his goalscoring abilities.

"His all-round game, as much as he’s got to learn, is solid," Holden told the South London Press last month.

"He is not just a fox-in-the-box, he’s not just someone who will run in behind and he’s not just a targetman.

"All of those different parts of his game will improve because it is his first season in senior football. Why can’t he get to 12 or higher than that? He is such a great lad to work with – he wants to improve. He doesn’t for one second think he is the finished article, which is really exciting. Huge potential."

Will Miles Leaburn leave Charlton for Aston Villa?

It is likely Leaburn will depart this summer should Charlton receive a suitable offer.

His goal return has been outstanding considering it is his first season in senior football and as Holden points out, he has attributes that suggest he is more than capable of going on to play at a higher level.

It is difficult to see Leaburn getting any minutes at Villa Park immediately, but he could potentially be loaned out to the Championship which would be the next logical step in his career.

Leaburn should be careful not to make a big move too soon in his career, but it appears that he is destined for a bigger move at some point in the not-too-distant future.