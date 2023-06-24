Aston Villa have continued to keep an eye on the Championship market in recent times and have often looked to Midlands rivals West Brom as they look to strengthen their pipeline.

It is set to be an important summer for the Baggies as they look to push for a Premier League return during what they will be hoping will be a full season under Carlos Corberan.

Finishing seventh in England's top-flight last time out, Villa will be striving to embark on a successful European campaign after securing a shot at a Europa Conference League qualifier

It was recently reported that the Premier League outfit were set to strike a seven-figure agreement with the Baggies for young midfielder Jamaldeen Jimoh, and now, another young West Brom midfielder is being targeted.

Aston Villa set sights on yet another West Brom starlet

Villa, who will be preparing to add more players to the squad ahead of their shot at European football, are keen to bring 19-year-old Rico Richards the short distance from The Hawthorns to Villa Park.

As detailed in a report from Football Insider, the Premier League outfit are in advanced talks to sign the Baggies teenager, detailing that talks are progressing well at this stage and that Villa are confident of striking a deal.

Richards will become a free agent at the end of this month after it was confirmed that Richards, as well as Ramello Mitchell, Cianole Nguepissi, Sammy Okoka and Sam Oluwatobi, will all be departing at the end of their respective deals.

Who is West Brom midfielder and Aston Villa target Rico Richards?

Proving to be a rather versatile player, Richards is an attacking midfielder by trade but he has proven during the last Premier League 2 campaign that he is able to operate on both wings and as a centre forward.

Richards turned out 19 times for the Midlands club at Premier League 2 level last time out, scoring four goals and five assists in 19 games, with one of those assists coming against Villa in a 6-2 victory.

Richards also played in the Championship last time out, appearing for the last 10 minutes in a 2-0 defeat to Hull City back in March, although that proved to be his only feature in the club's matchday squad at first-team level.

The 19-year-old has featured 77 times for West Brom at U18 and U21 level, scoring 17 goals and providing a further 10 assists in that time.