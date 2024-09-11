Middlesbrough could be in line to receive an additional £5m figure for Morgan Rogers this season as he continues to flourish for Unai Emery's high-flying Aston Villa side.

This is according to a recent report from TeessideLive, where it is claimed that Middlesbrough may well become the recipients in full of the £5m performance-related add-ons that were included in Rogers' move to Villa Park back in January.

According to reports, Boro pocketed an initial £11m fee for the versatile forward after an impressive half-season stay on Teesside, in which he scored seven goals and made a further eight assists from 33 appearances across all competitions.

While Rogers has adapted rather seamlessly to the demands of Premier League football, Middlesbrough have also coped well in his absence and lost just once in their final 12 outings of the previous campaign. Michael Carrick's side have started the new term in respectable form, claiming two victories from their opening four fixtures.

Boro are currently placed seventh in the Championship table and will be looking to ascend further up the standings in the coming weeks.

Following the completion of September's international break, they will be back in action at home to Preston North End on Saturday afternoon before travelling up the road to league leaders Sunderland for a crunch North-East showdown on September 21.

Middlesbrough, Morgan Rogers transfer bonus emerges amid England claim

As per the aforementioned report, there is strong belief at the Riverside Stadium that the remaining £5m potentially due will be received this season, which is said to have helped their summer recruitment.

Middlesbrough struck permanent deals for the likes of Neto Borges, Tommy Conway, Aidan Morris and another ex-Manchester City winger in Micah Hamilton, the latter of whom will be hoping to replicate Rogers' brief but memorable impact with the club.

Meanwhile, the report also adds that the money already received and the probable windfall at some stage this term enabled Boro to resist "tempting" offers for some of their prized assets, strengthening their promotion ambitions for the season.

It is claimed that one of the performance-based add-ons involves Rogers making his international debut for England, a scenario which does not feel too far away. The 22-year-old already has three Premier League goals to his name with Villa and has started the season impressively despite not scoring, putting in notable displays against both West Ham United and Arsenal.

Morgan Rogers' stats across all competitions in 23/24, as per FotMob Club Division Appearances Goals Assists Middlesbrough Championship 33 7 8 Aston Villa Premier League 16 3 1

Rogers has been a member of England's various age-group sides for a number of years, representing the Three Lions all the way from U17 level before debuting under current senior boss Lee Carsley for the U21's earlier this year.

Middlesbrough will hope John McGinn and Unai Emery are right about Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers amid England claim

Rogers has made a significant impression following his move to Villa in January and both John McGinn and Emery believe he should be in the England senior squad, despite missing out on Carsley's first squad for this month's UEFA Nations League double-header qualifying round.

Following Villa's 2-0 home defeat to Arsenal last month, in which Carsley himself was present, McGinn lauded his Villa teammate and believes an England call-up may not be far away should strong performances continue.

"It’s a scary sight," McGinn said of Rogers.

"I’m really excited to see him progress. He’s a really good guy, loves his football, he’s only going to improve.

"The scary thing is how young he is, how powerful he is and if he keeps playing like that I’m sure he will have a stellar season. I know the England manager was here and if he continues to play like that, he’ll be back to watch him."

Emery appears to subscribe to the same school of thought. However, the popular Spanish boss did fume over Rogers' recent selection in the U21 squad. He believes that Rogers has outgrown youth football, which is evidenced in his recent displays for Villa, and Boro will be hoping that Carsley elects to call upon him next month.

It is rather telling just how highly-rated Rogers is in the Second City, and he would undoubtedly be an asset for England's senior side.

Related International cameo shows Middlesbrough have struck gold with Liverpool agreement: View Ben Doak's impressive Scotland debut should excite Middlesbrough fans after his loan move from Liverpool.

However, as far as Middlesbrough are concerned, the opportunity to have an extra £5m to utilise this season could just make all the difference and they would reap all the rewards from Carsley heeding the judgment of both McGinn and Emery.

"I’m a bit surprised with Morgan Rogers. The national team call him up - but not for the first team - the under-21s," Emery said in the wake of Rogers' recent call-up to Ben Futcher's side.

"If they want to call him for the national team, he’s ready, I don’t understand it."

"Morgan Rogers is a reality. The six months he played here was OK but now he’s confirming it. If they are calling him now for the first team, perfect. If not, why?

"Morgan was fantastic for us last week, fantastic. Now he’s ready to play for the first team.

"His moment to play in the under-21s is finished. Now, he’s at another level. It’s completely clear – another level."