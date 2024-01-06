Highlights Aston Villa interested in bringing Peterborough United's Ronnie Edwards to Villa Park. Premier League clubs Crystal Palace and West Ham also interested.

Villa recognise the need for young, top-quality players to replace their older center-backs. Edwards, at 20 years old, fits the bill.

Peterborough wants Edwards to return on loan for the remainder of the season to help them in their promotion bid. The club values him highly and hopes he will stay.

Premier League side Aston Villa have expressed an interest in bringing Peterborough United centre-back Ronnie Edwards to Villa Park, according to the Daily Mail.

The 20-year-old defender has been subject to interest from the Premier League with Crystal Palace having three bids rejected, according to the London Evening Standard.

The League One club have put a £10 million price tag on the youngster, according to The Independent, showing how highly rated Edwards is.

It's been reported by The Sun that West Ham are also interested in the defender, and it's set to be an interesting January with Edwards not short of options.

However, Villa are currently flying in the Premier League, finding themselves as genuine title contenders in second place. This means a move to the West Midlands would be a very attractive one for Edwards and would come with the potential of Champions League football next season.

Aston Villa's interest in Ronnie Edwards

Villa have plenty of options at centre-back, with the likes of Pau Torres, Ezri Konza, Diego Carlos, Tyrone Mings, Clement Lenglet, and Kortney Hause all on their books.

However, with none of the aforementioned players being younger than 26, the club must ensure they have top-quality players coming through ready to replace these players when they get older.

At 20-years-old, Edwards would be one for the future and Villa certainly recognise that as they've reportedly expressed an interest in him.

If Edwards is sold, Peterborough are keen for him to return on loan for the remainder of the season in a bid to help them win promotion.

The club are third in the League One table, just four points from Portsmouth who are currently top, so it's understandable why the club want him to return, particularly if he wouldn't be playing regular football in the Premier League.

League One table - 06/01/2024 Club P GD Pts 1. Portsmouth 25 21 53 2. Bolton 24 21 51 3. Peterborough 25 23 49 4. Derby 24 21 46 5. Oxford 25 13 46 6. Barnsley 24 18 43

Ronnie Edwards' 2023/24 season

Edwards has started all 25 of Peterborough's league games this season and has become one of the Posh's most reliable players.

Across all competitions, the centre-back has made 29 appearances this term and been a vital part of their backline as well as scoring in draws against Carlisle United and Stevenage.

Since joining the club in 2020, Edwards has made 116 appearances for the club, an impressive amount of games for someone so young. Playing this number of games at such a young age has allowed the former Barnet man to develop into a classy defender who is more than capable of playing at a higher level than League One.

According to Sofascore, Edwards has a passing accuracy of 90% this season, while he also has a 100% successful dribble rate. This shows that he is a modern-day centre-half who can play out from the back whilst also being good defensively.

Peterborough supporters know how lucky they are to have a player of Edwards' calibre in their team and will be hoping he'll be playing for the club come February, regardless of whether he's sold or not.