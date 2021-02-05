Middlesbrough
Assombalonga? Saville? – Can you name which Middlesbrough player scored each these 15 goals this season?
Middlesbrough are certainly enjoying a productive season so far.
After the struggles of last term the target this season was to really kick on and ensure that they avoided a battle to avoid relegation this time around.
There’s no doubt that the Teessiders have done that.
Neil Warnock has certainly made an impact since joining the club and had guided the club to some big results along the way, but how much do you remember about the goals behind these victories?
