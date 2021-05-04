Assal, Evans & Magennis nominated for FLW Fans’ League One Player of the Month Award

Entering April there was a huge amount to play for at both ends of League One and it’s fair to say it did not disappoint.

There was high drama throughout the month and some breathtaking individual performers as well, with six of the best nominated for the FLW Fans’ League One Player of the Month award.

Before you cast your vote, we’ve outlined why each of the six has made the list!

All stats courtesy of Whoscored.

The Goalkeepers

Nominee: Alex Palmer

Lincoln City got their play-off push back on track in April – taking 14 points from a possible 18 – and Alex Palmer’s performances between the sticks were a big factor in that run.

The 24-year-old continued his impressive campaign last month, making 19 saves as he helped his side keen four clean sheets.

The Defenders

Nominees: Robert Atkinson, Frankie Kent

Robert Atkinson’s emergence has helped Oxford United fans forget about Rob Dickie’s summer exit and his performances last month illustrated just what a fantastic defender the 22-year-old is.

By winning four of their six games in April, Oxford kept their play-off hopes alive with Atkinson proving a key man once again – scoring once and winning a monumental 50 aerial duels.

Peterborough United may have confirmed their promotion to the Championship on the weekend but their form in April is what took them to within touching distance of that feat.

Lots is often said about the Posh’s dangerous attacking unit but Frankie Kent’s displays at the heart of their defence deserve recognition.

Last month, the centre-back was so often in the right place to stop opposition attacks – making 42 clearances as he helped his side keep three clean sheets.

The Midfielders

Nominees: Ayoub Assal, Lee Evans

Wimbledon’s League One survival was confirmed on the weekend but their brilliant form in April is what has kept them up.

The Dons lost just once all month, winning four times and drawing twice, with 19-year-old Ayoub Assal so often proving their creative spark.

Assal scored three times and added two assists for his side in April, showing just what a bright future he has.

Lee Evans did it all for Wigan Athletic in April, as the Latics went on a five-game unbeaten run – including four wins on the bounce – to move within touching distance of League One survival.

Evans’ contributions were vital both defensively and going forward, as illustrated by his two assists and 18 tackles.

The Forwards

Nominee: Josh Magennis

Hull City proved themselves a cut above in League One in April, winning five of their six games as they secured promotion and opened up a gap that would later hand them the title.

They were buoyed by the hot form of Josh Magennis, who scored six goals and added an assist as the Tigers proved their quality.

