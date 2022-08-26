Asprilla starts: The predicted Watford XI to face QPR on Saturday

Watford will be hoping to bounce back quickly following a disappointing 2-0 defeat against MK Dons in midweek, with the Hornets exiting the Carabao Cup prematurely.

Although that may not be the biggest blow for Rob Edwards’ side with a busy Championship schedule to contend with, it certainly wouldn’t have been beneficial for morale and they will be able to get themselves back on track with a convincing victory against Queens Park Rangers.

In fairness to them, they have done reasonably well this season with two wins and three draws on the board, with their victory against Sheffield United on the opening day a particularly impressive result considering the strength of Paul Heckingbottom’s side.

They will also be pleased to have won against another potential promotion rival in Burnley, though they may be disappointed not to have picked up maximum points against Preston North End at Deepdale last weekend.

But Ryan Lowe’s side have been solid defensively so far this season, so the Hornets’ attackers may fancy their chances of getting in and amongst the goals more tomorrow afternoon.

Ahead of kick-off, we have predicted the 11 Edwards may decide to start as they return to Vicarage Road.

Dan Bachmann has to return between the sticks – but there’s certainly no shortage of competition for his starting spot even with Ben Foster’s departure so he will need to remain on top form to ensure he plays as many minutes as possible.

The back five is the same as it was at Deepdale as well, with Ken Sema, Craig Cathcart, Francisco Sierralta and Christian Kabasele all starting and all four should be refreshed with none starting in midweek.

It remains to be seen whether Hassane Kamara will be in the right frame of mind to play – but he should be considering there’s now certainty regarding his future. After seeing him perform last season, many of the second-tier side’s supporters will be gutted to see him go next summer.

In midfield, Edo Kayembe and Hamza Choudhury link up again as a robust duo, though Dan Gosling will also be waiting in the wings for his chance to shine in the middle of the park at some point.

Higher up the pitch, 18-year-old Yaser Asprilla takes on the advanced midfield position again and looks set to be a fantastic long-term asset for the Hornets, though he will face competition for his starting spot with Ismaila Sarr and Joao Pedro potentially to come in at some point to shake up their attack and Tom Cleverley able to play the Colombian’s role.

The latter duo weren’t involved against MK Dons though, so Rey Manaj and Vakoun Bayo get the chance to shine once more again up top.

Keinan Davis will also be hoping to get some minutes under his belt, though it would be difficult to see him starting straight away with fully fit options already at Edwards’ disposal.

There’s little point in taking any risks right now.