Highlights Begovic's future at QPR is uncertain as interest from West Ham, Newcastle, and Saudi Arabia emerges.

QTQPR urged to move on, fan pundit Louis Moir prefers a younger, more consistent goalkeeper next season.

Begovic faces a decision - pursue playing time or accept a backup role at a higher-level club.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

With Asmir Begovic's contract set to expire at QPR later this month, it remains to be seen where the veteran goalkeeper will be playing football next season.

The 36-year-old signed a one-year deal at Loftus Road last summer, but he has attracted interest from Premier League sides West Ham and Newcastle United, along with an unnamed side from Saudi Arabia, according to West London Sport.

Related West Ham and Newcastle United eyeing up swoop for QPR player The Magpies and Hammers are both eyeing up a move for soon-to-be free agent Asmir Begovic

However, Marti Cifuentes' side are in talks with the former Bosnian international about a new deal, and despite his age, Begovic isn't short of options this summer.

QPR urged to move on from Asmir Begovic this summer

Despite helping to keep the club in the Championship, FLW's QPR fan pundit, Louis Moir, doesn't want Asmir Begovic to be the club's first choice goalkeeper next season, and believes that the Bosnian is weighing up his options at this stage in his career.

Speaking to Football League World, Louis said: "I think the longer it goes on with Begovic, you could potentially see him sign a new deal, which I don’t want to happen.

"Ideally, I don’t want him as our number one again next season, but obviously, with interest circling from clubs like West Ham and Newcastle, and I think clubs in Saudi Arabia, at his age, he’s probably weighing up his options.

“With his age, does he go for more money or does he want to stay at play every week? It depends on what he wants to do now as he heads into the last year or so of his career.

“I don’t want him here again, but the longer it goes on you can see it happening. But hopefully, with the interest from bigger clubs, he will leave, and they’ll offer him more money, so I wouldn’t be surprised if he goes, and I would be slightly surprised if he did stay.

“He’s not been as bad as some fans have made out. Obviously, he kept us in games towards the end of last season and pulled off some big saves, but he’s just not consistent enough and, at his age, we’ve got to be looking at someone a bit younger, and who could fit into the system a bit more so, hopefully he does move on."

Asmir Begovic may not want to be a back-up goalkeeper

Should Asmir Begovic depart for Newcastle United or West Ham, he would not be first choice and would certainly struggle for minutes.

At 36, he may be okay with that, as many other goalkeepers are, but the fact he joined QPR last summer suggests that he feels as if he's still got plenty to give as a starting goalkeeper.

With a number of options on the table, Begovic can take time to weigh up the best move for him at this stage of his career.

The Bosnian was a divisive figure at Loftus Road last season, and despite being the club's first choice and wearing the captain's armband, many felt as if he wasn't good enough.

In 45 league games, Begovic conceded 57 goals and kept 13 clean sheets, which puts him in the top 14% of Championship goalkeepers for number of clean sheets, as per Fotmob.

Asmir Begovic's 2023/24 Championship season - Fotmob Appearances 45 Minutes played 4,050 Goals conceded 57 Clean sheets 13 Saves 123 Save percentage 68.3% Errors leading to goals 2 Acted as sweeper 17 High claim 49 Pass accuracy 64.7%

This perhaps shows that he was a lot better than some QPR fans have made out, and Marti Cifuentes seems to like him, which is the opinion that really counts.

If Begovic wants to continue playing first-team football, then staying at QPR or a move to Saudi seems likely, but if he's happy to take a backseat, then a move to the Premier League could be tempting.

One way or another, Cifuentes will want to know soon so that he can begin planning accordingly.