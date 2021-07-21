Asmir Begovic sends message to Bournemouth supporters following Everton transfer breakthrough

Asmir Begovic has expressed his gratitude to Bournemouth and their supporters following his move away from the club.

The goalkeeper put the finishing touches to his move to Everton on Tuesday evening after penning a one-year contract with the option of a further year at Goodison Park.

The 34-year-old moved to the South Coast in 2017 for his second spell at the club where he’s played a key role for the Cherries during an up-and-down few years.

With Bournemouth failing to secure promotion last term the decision was made to allow Begovic to leave the Vitality Stadium at the end of his contract, with the Bosnian international explaining that it was an easy decision to make.

Speaking to Everton’s official website, he said: “When I first heard of the possibility of joining Everton, I was really excited.

“Opportunities like this don’t come around every day so I’m honoured and pleased to be here.

“The ambition is to get this club to where it belongs. We want to be challenging for those European spots, challenging for trophies and being in that upper echelon of the league.

“With the squad we have, the fan base, and the tradition of the Club, everything is in place for us to be successful.”

As well as speaking to the press, Begovic took to social media with a special message for the Bournemouth supporters where he shared his appreciation for his time at the club.

Just wanted to say a big thank you to everyone at @afcbournemouth and the city of Bournemouth for supporting me over my 2 spells at the football club. I wish you all the very best in the future and see you around #utc 😊🍒 pic.twitter.com/Ogfa1dVzTO — Asmir Begovic (@asmir1) July 20, 2021

Taking to social media, Begovic said: “Just wanted to say a big thankyou to everyone at Bournemouth and the city of Bournemouth for supporting me over my two spells at the football club.

“I wish you all the very best in the future and see you around.”

The verdict

It’s hard to argue with Asmir Begovic’s decision to join Everton.

The 34-year-old is undoubtedly a Premier League player and to have the chance to challenge himself in the top flight once again will be a great opportunity for the player.

Begovic clearly has a close affinity with the Cherries and he’ll no doubt be the first person cheering the club on as they challenge for promotion this term, but all things come to an end and this seems like a fresh start for all involved.