Highlights QPR goalkeeper Asmir Begovic has sent a strong message to supporters as the R's look to regroup during the international break and improve their form.

Despite making the joint most saves in the Championship, Begovic will be disappointed with the team's defensive struggles.

Begovic's contract with QPR is set to expire in the summer of 2023, suggesting he may be a short-term option for the club.

QPR goalkeeper Asmir Begovic has penned a strong message to QPR supporters as they head into the October international break on the back of a seventh Championship defeat of the season.

The R's fell apart against Blackburn Rovers and lost 4-0 at Loftus Road to Jon Dahl Tomasson's side, who came into the game on the back of a four-game losing run.

The defeat means that the West Londoners head into the October international break in the relegation zone with just 11 points from their first eight games.

Pressure is building on Gareth Ainsworth, who became the first Hoops manager to go 11 home games without a victory and looks to have lost the backing of the majority of supporters after an unconvincing start to the 2023/24 campaign.

Ainsworth told FLW after the game that believes he has a stronger squad now than he did when he took charge and that his current group can get the points needed to avoid relegation for a second consecutive season.

Asmir Begovic's message to QPR fans

The players, too, have to take some responsibility for their poor form and Begovic has taken to Twitter to send a strong message to R's fans in an attempt to do that.

He said: "Time for us to regroup during the international break and get better and stronger."

How is Asmir Begovic getting on at QPR?

With Seny Dieng sold to Middlesbrough in a multi-million-pound deal over the summer, Ainsworth needed to sign a replacement and turned to Begovic.

The seasoned keeper was a free agent after leaving Everton when his contract expired at the end of last season and looked a shrewd pickup. The 36-year-old has plenty of experience - with more than 250 Premier League appearances and plenty of EFL games under his belt - and added leadership to squad that looked to be severely lacking in it last season.

But it's been a testing start to life at Loftus Road for Begovic, who has been unable to put right their poor defensive record. Only Blackburn and Rotherham United have conceded more goals than the R's (20) this term while he has kept just two clean sheets in 11 appearances.

He was sent off in the recent defeat to Leeds United but had the red card overturned after an appeal.

Those statistics are not a reflection of the Bosnia-Herzegovina international's form, with the R's shot-stopper making the joint most saves in the Championship this term (42), but rather an illustration of his side's ongoing defensive struggles with only four teams conceding more shots per game (15.3) than the Hoops.

Even so, Begovic has to be disappointed with how things are panning out for him in W12 and it's clear from his message that he's determined to help the club turn things around.

When is Asmir Begovic out of contract at QPR?

The experienced keeper always looked like a short-term option and only signed a one-year deal when he joined the R's.

That means he is currently out of contract in the summer of 2023.