Highlights QPR secured an important away win against Preston North End, with goals from Paul Smyth and Chris Willock.

The win puts QPR within three points of Huddersfield Town, as they aim to climb out of the relegation zone.

The team and fans received praise from goalkeeper Asmir Begovic for their efforts and support during the match.

Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper took to X to commend his teammates and the travelling supporters following his side's 2-0 away win at Preston North End last night.

The R's headed into this game following their 4-2 home win against Stoke City - an excellent win but a match they needed to build on in their short-term quest to get themselves out of the relegation zone.

This game wasn't going to be an easy one for Marti Cifuentes' side though, because Preston had made a good start to the season and were going to be tough opponents, even with their midweek 4-0 loss against Middlesbrough in mind.

The R's performed well though - and took the lead in the 55th minute with Ilias Chair's wonderful cross being guided into the back of the net by Paul Smyth in the 55th minute.

Chair was involved in the second goal too, with his low ball from the left-hand side being converted by Chris Willock, who sealed the three points for the visitors less than three minutes before stoppage time.

This win takes the R's to within three points of Huddersfield Town ahead of today's 3pm kick-offs - and they will now be hoping to climb out of the drop zone in the coming weeks.

Considering they were previously in a terrible situation under Gareth Ainsworth, they will be delighted with back-to-back wins and hope it will be the start of a brighter future at Loftus Road.

What did Asmir Begovic say after Preston North End v QPR?

Begovic had plenty of praise to hand out after last night's big win.

He posted on X: "A big win for us in tough conditions last night.

"Brilliant effort by the whole squad. Long journey for our fans, class support!"

What next for QPR?

These back-to-back victories are a big boost - but they can't get too carried away.

They need to keep pushing and even if they find themselves out of the relegation zone in the coming weeks, they need to keep pushing up the table.

That's the way they will be able to give themselves the best chance of securing survival.

Ilias Chair and Chris Willock need to keep playing together - because those two could be key in guiding the club to survival.

When on form, both can be real assets in the final third and it will be interesting to see whether Chair comes off the bench in the R's next game.

It turned out to be a good strategy at Deepdale - but starting him could also make a very positive difference and the Moroccan has given his manager a real selection dilemma.