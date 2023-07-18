Queens Park Rangers signing Asmir Begovic has taken to Twitter to express his delight after sealing his move to Loftus Road.

The experienced goalkeeper was released on the expiration of his contract at Everton and with that, was forced to find a new club with the Bosnian becoming a free agent.

Luton Town were believed to be interested in signing him and that would have kept the 36-year-old in the Premier League, with Rob Edwards' needing a couple of keepers following Ethan Horvath's departure.

But the stopper opted to make the move to the English capital in the end, signing a one-year deal and securing the number one shirt in the process.

Why did QPR need Asmir Begovic?

Not only were QPR short of quality in the goalkeeping department before Begovic's arrival - but they were also short of numbers.

Former number one Seny Dieng departed for Middlesbrough and Murphy Mahoney made the loan switch to Swindon Town, leaving Jordan Archer and Joe Walsh as the club's two main options.

Archer has been a backup keeper for much of his time in the capital though and Walsh is still inexperienced, so bringing in Begovic could be vital in their quest to concede fewer goals next season following a torrid 2022/23 campaign.

Also an experienced figure, he could be an excellent influence as someone who has played at the highest level and trained with a group of very high-calibre players at former club Chelsea.

What did Asmir Begovic post following his QPR move?

QPR fans will be delighted that the club have managed to recruit a keeper of his experience because Dieng could be a big loss to the club.

But the Bosnian looks set to fill the void that the Senegal international's departure has created and Begovic is keen to get himself on the pitch as quickly as possible.

He posted on Twitter: "Absolutely delighted to be joining @QPR.

"Excited to be part of this team and can’t wait to get started on the grass. Come on you R’s!"

Is Asmir Begovic a good signing for QPR?

Begovic may only spend a year at QPR but a sufficient replacement was required for Dieng and with the experience the Bosnian has, he's a great option to have between the sticks.

Having already spent time at Stamford Bridge, it shouldn't take him too long to settle into life in the English capital and that should benefit QPR in their quest to make a positive start to the campaign.

Begovic should be reasonably solid straight away considering his experience and the fact he's lived in or near the English capital before - and could be vital for a QPR side who can't afford to carry on losing games.

Thankfully for them, the summer came at the right time but fans will be wary about their form under Ainsworth so far and the 50-year-old may not survive for too long if he doesn't make a positive start to 2023/24.

With this signing, Ainsworth may have just saved his job because Begovic is reliable and they need reliability more than anything else at this point. Depth and quality will also be important.