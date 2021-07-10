Asking price revealed as Bournemouth rival Celtic for Tottenham player

Tottenham have put a £5m price tag on Cameron Carter-Vickers as a host of clubs consider a summer move for the defender.

The centre-back is seen as a talent at Spurs, but he has understandably found game time hard to come by, with Carter-Vickers having several loan spells over the years.

It now appears he is set for a permanent move away, with Bournemouth, Newcastle and Celtic all credited with an interest in the USA international.

And, according to Football Insider, the Londoners are demanding a £5m fee from any buying clubs and the update states that Spurs are confident they will receive that amount by a club during the window.

The Cherries chances of landing Carter-Vickers would appear to be slim when you consider the size of the other clubs interested, however the 23-year-old spent the previous campaign on loan at the Vitality Stadium and he was an impressive performer during the run-in.

Spurs triggered a one-year option in the contract of the player earlier this year, with his deal expiring in the summer of 2022 now.

The verdict

This would appear to be a fair price in today’s market when you consider that Carter-Vickers is still young and whilst he hasn’t played at Spurs, he has played for his country and made over 100 appearances in the Championship.

His displays for Bournemouth mean that it would be a real coup for the Cherries to bring him back, as he can be a top player at this level.

But, the major issue here for the south coast outfit is clearly the interest from Celtic and Newcastle. So, it will be interesting to see where Carter-Vickers ends up, but a transfer does seem inevitable.

