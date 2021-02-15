Asking price revealed as Bayern Munich join Manchester United in chase for EFL talent

Norwich City will demand up to £35m for Max Aarons, should any of the elite European clubs come up with an offer for the right-back in the summer.

Speculation surrounding the England U21 international is nothing new to Canaries fans, as Aarons has been linked with a host of top clubs, including Manchester United and Tottenham.

And, Bayern Munich have emerged as another leading contender to sign the 21-year-old, as they look for backup to Benjamin Pavard.

However, they will have to pay big money to land Aarons, as the Sky Sports Transfer Centre (14:08) revealed that the Champions League holders have been quoted £30-35m for the defender.

They also add that United have been scouting Aarons ‘extensively’, so there’s every chance that several offers could be made when the window opens.

Unsurprisingly, the update states that Norwich’s stance is to avoid any transfer discussions until the know what division they will be in.

Daniel Farke’s side currently lead the way in the Championship, but they face a battle to secure an instant return to the top-flight, with Brentford and Swansea in contention.

The verdict

Norwich are well within their rights to demand such a big fee for Aarons, as he still has years left on his contract, and it’s quite clear that he has the ability to play at the highest level.

It seems inevitable that Aarons is going to depart in the summer, even if the Yellows do go up, but that will ensure they get a bigger fee.

Right now though, the focus is on winning promotion, and the defender will hope to help Norwich back to the Premier League.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.