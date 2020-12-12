‘Ask him where he wants his statue’, ‘No words’ – Many Swansea fans react to 26-year-old’s display in South Wales derby

Jamal Lowe scored a goal in each half as Swansea earned South Wales bragging rights following a comfortable victory at rivals Cardiff City on Saturday.

Lowe has notched just twice in 18 appearances since making the move from Wigan last summer, but truly announced himself as a Swansea player by netting both goals, including an impressive solo effort which confirmed the points would be heading back to the Liberty Stadium late on.

The winger opened the scoring with a low finish that squeezed past Bluebirds goalkeeper Alex Smithies, who’ll feel he should have done better.

Swansea’s task then became slightly easier when Joe Ralls was sent off midway through the second-half, and it took Steve Cooper’s men just five minutes to take full advantage as Lowe breezed past three Cardiff players before finding the bottom corner with a wonderful finish.

Lowe is yet to show his full potential during his time at the Liberty Stadium, but his popularity has clearly gone up following this performance.

And we’ve been looking at how the Swansea faithful have been reacting on Twitter to his display at the home of their greatest rivals…

Jamal Lowe masterclass — 🦢🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@scfc_david) December 12, 2020

GET IN!!!!! JAMAL LOWE WHAT A GOAL!!!!! — Matt Evans⚫️⚪️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🦢 (@EvansScfc) December 12, 2020

i want to kiss jamal lowe’s feet — Ryan ⛷ (@scfc_ryan) December 12, 2020

not even a close match, lowe masterclass to say the least — jack bastard (@uppaswans_) December 12, 2020

fantastic, lowe is absolutely running the show — jacob (@wfc_jtV4) December 12, 2020

Jamal Lowe goes down as a Swansea Legend — Ryan 🦢 (@Ry_L96) December 12, 2020

Statue. Not even joking. Get it done. — 𝔸𝕒𝕣𝕠𝕟 🦢 (@ajo1550) December 12, 2020

Ask him where he wants his statue — ً (@scfctomm) December 12, 2020