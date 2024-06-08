Charlton Athletic boss Nathan Jones should send academy graduates Nathan Asiimwe and Zach Mitchell on loan this summer.

Youngsters Nathan Asiimwe and Zach Mitchell were just two of Charlton's academy graduates who featured in the first team this season, alongside the likes of Karoy Anderson, Daniel Kanu, and Tyreece Campbell.

Charlton Athletic - Nathan Asiimwe and Zach Mitchell's appearances in all competitions, according to Transfermarkt Player Name 2022/23 2023/24 Nathan Asiimwe 2 23 Zach Mitchell 10 1

Charlton's academy at Sparrows Lane is renowned for producing quality talent. Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa and Liverpool's Joe Gomez both started their careers at The Valley after coming through the youth system, and both have been named in Gareth Southgate's England squad for The UEFA European Championship in Germany this summer.

The Addicks' academy is showing no signs of slowing down either, with teenagers Patrick Casey and Micah Mbick scoring a staggering 88 goals between them this season. Both strikers also featured for the first team, with Mbick scoring on his debut in a 6-1 victory over Cray Valley Paper Mills in the FA Cup.

While Asiimwe and Mitchell both appeared on the pitch for Charlton this season, they are two players who could benefit from a loan spell during the next campaign.

Nathan Asiimwe

Asiimwe made his debut for Charlton in a 3-2 defeat against Plymouth Argyle in the EFL Trophy in 2022. The 19-year-old went on to make his league debut on the final day of the 2022/23 season against Cheltenham Town.

The Ugandan right-back played 90 minutes in all the Addicks' first six League One fixtures in the 2023/24 season, and signed a long-term contract until 2026 in December. Asiimwe played 17 times in the league over the course of the season, however none of those appearances came under new boss Nathan Jones.

He competed with Tennai Watson for the right-wing-back spot during the first half of the season, but he did not feature again in League One after the arrival of Kayne Ramsay from Harrogate Town on deadline day in the January transfer window.

Asiimwe should go out on loan next season to build on the experience he has gained in Charlton's first team and to ensure that he is not stuck playing for the under 21s next term. The youngster could benefit from being a guaranteed starter for a season in League Two.

Zach Mitchell

Mitchell is a player who has already benefited from the experience of being a first team player in League Two. The 19-year-old centre-back, who played once for Charlton this season in an EFL Cup defeat against Newport County, spent most of the campaign on loan at Colchester United.

He made 23 appearances in the fourth tier as The U's avoided relegation under manager Danny Cowley, although he missed the latter stages of the season through injury.

Mitchell, who is the younger brother of Millwall midfielder Billy, scored twice in all competitions during his spell at Colchester.

Charlton already have four centre-backs under contract for the 2024/25 season, and they are likely to bring in one or two more after releasing Michael Hector and Terell Thomas in May.

If the Addicks do bring in defensive reinforcements, Mitchell would definitely benefit from another season on loan in League Two in order to continue his development in a first team environment.