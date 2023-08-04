Highlights Middlesbrough face a tough opening clash against Millwall, who have improved their squad and could pose a threat with new signing Kevin Nisbet.

Nisbet has received praise from Millwall fans in pre-season and will aim to make a quick impact in English football with a goal against Middlesbrough.

Middlesbrough will be tested defensively but will be keen to show they've improved in that area from last term.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

The Championship makes its long-awaited return this weekend with a full slate of fixtures.

A number of clubs will all be vying for the three promotion places over the next several months.

Middlesbrough will feel that they should be in the mix come the end of the campaign given their fourth-place finish in the league last year.

However, an opening day clash against Millwall represents a difficult first opponent of the new term.

Who should Middlesbrough be wary of in their clash with Millwall?

The Lions finished eighth last season and have worked hard to improve their first team squad ahead of the opening fixture of the campaign.

FLW’s Middlesbrough fan pundit Dana Malt thinks that new arrival Kevin Nisbet could be the man for Carrick’s side to fear this weekend.

The former Hibernian striker has earned rave reviews from Lions supporters in pre-season, and he could be hungry to get off to a good start to life in English football with a goal this weekend.

“I think, aside from Zian Flemming, who scored a brace against us when we first played Millwall last season, I’d probably say Kevin Nisbet,” Malt told Football League World.

“A new signing, he’s performed well in pre-season, bagged a couple of goals.

“I’ve seen some very good reviews from Millwall fans on him, some fans saying that he looks good, he looks quality, he looks a class above.

“I think the new signing factor, as well.

“He’ll obviously be looking to make a very quick impact in the league season.

“I have a feeling he might score at the Riverside, so I am a bit wary of Kevin Nisbet.”

Middlesbrough could be without talismanic forward Chuba Akpom this weekend, with the 27-year-old currently injured.

Akpom has yet to feature in pre-season and is a fitness concern for Saturday’s opening game.

Middlesbrough have had a busy summer, but will also be without some key players from last season who have not returned after the end of their loan spells at the Riverside.

The likes of Aaron Ramsey, Ryan Giles, and Cameron Archer have all departed the club after their 2022/23 loan spells ended.

The two sides will meet on 5th August at the Riverside in a 3pm kick-off.

Will Kevin Nisbet have a big impact on Millwall’s performance against Middlesbrough?

Nisbet is the big arrival at Millwall this summer and there will be a lot expected of him at The Den.

It could be a big year for the Lions on the pitch, and Nisbet will be at the heart of any success if he can perform to his best.

Middlesbrough will be a big test for him as Carrick’s side were not the most defensively sound top team in the division last year, so he should get opportunities to put away chances.

But this will also be a chance for Boro to prove they have put some of their defensive woes behind them, as keeping Millwall’s new signing quiet will prove a big challenge.