Ashton Gate: How does Bristol City’s stadium capacity compare to the rest of the Championship?

Bristol City sit 18th in the Championship standings, and whilst the campaign is already 21 games in for most, it is difficult to determine what kind of season it will be for the Robins.

That is because the second tier is proving to be as competitive as it has been in several years, with there only being eight points separating Millwall in sixth to Wigan Athletic in 22nd.

The Robins did go into the international break amidst a five-game winless run, however, this World Cup-enforced break has provided them with an opportunity to reflect and change things ahead of a busy rest of the season.

Whilst we wait and see what the rest of the campaign has in store for Nigel Pearson’s side, here, we turn attention away from the league table and take a look at Ashton Gate’s capacity compared with other teams in the Championship…

Note: All capacities taken from FootballGroundMAP!

Ashton Gate versus the rest of the Championship

Bristol City’s Ashton Gate has the tenth-highest capacity in the division, with the stadium holding up to 27,000 spectators on matchday.

This is narrowly lower than Norwich City’s Carrow Road, which is at (27,244), whilst Stoke City’s Bet 365 Stadium is only around 900 higher.

Looking the other way, the Robins pip West Brom to a top 10 position, with the Hawthorns holding just 150 people fewer than Ashton Gate.

Leading the way in the Championship, and by quite some distance too, is Sunderland’s Stadium of Light, with the capacity of the Wearsider’s home being 48,707, which is about 15,000 higher than the Riverside Stadium in second.

Looking at the flip side of things, it is Luton Town with the smallest capacity in the Championship with 10,356, meaning that Ashton Gate is almost three times the size of the Hatters’ Bedfordshire home.

Ashton Gate vs League One, League Two and the Premier League

Interestingly, Ashton Gate would be the seventh-largest stadium by capacity in League One, with Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County, Milton Keynes, Ipswich Town, Charlton Athletic and Bolton Wanderers, all possessing grounds that are bigger.

In League Two, Ashton Gate would be the biggest stadium by capacity, with Bradford City’s Valley Parade (25,136) being the only ground that comes close.

Whereas in the Premier League, Bristol City’s home has a higher capacity than the homes of Fulham, Crystal Palace, Brentford and Bournemouth.