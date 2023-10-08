Highlights Watford's poor start to the season may lead to the departure of manager Valerien Ismael, given the club's history of frequent manager sackings.

Watford have made a pretty dismal start to the season.

It wasn't long ago that the Hornets were reportedly in talks regarding a contract extension for manager Valerien Ismael - but it would be difficult to see an agreement being reached at the moment due to results.

The Hornets have been notorious for sacking managers frequently during Gino Pozzo's reign - and another manager could be set to fall if Ismael doesn't improve his team's form quickly.

It's a bit of a surprise that the Hornets are in their current situation - because although they lost Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr during the summer - they recruited some talented players during the previous window.

Watford - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Mileta Rajovic Kalmar FF Permanent Tom Ince Reading FC Permanent Rhys Healey Toulouse Permanent Jake Livermore West Brom Permanent Jamal Lewis Newcastle United Loan Giorgi Chakvetadze KAA Gent Loan

Unfortunately for them, they played Middlesbrough at the wrong time with Michael Carrick's men starting to turn things around. A 3-2 loss against Boro has put them in 20th place and they are in danger of being sucked into the relegation zone unless they start to improve their form.

If the senior players don't step up to the plate, Ismael or his potential successor may call on some of the youngsters to play a big role.

And we have selected four Hornets youngsters who could turn into real stars at Vicarage Road in the future.

Ryan Andrews

Andrews is already part of the first team, making eight league appearances this term and managing to get himself on the scoresheet once in the process.

He qualifies for this list due to his potential, with the 19-year-old making his debut last season and managing to perform well in the Championship despite the fact he's still young.

If he can continue to get plenty of first-team football under his belt, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him develop into a real star in the future.

Yaser Asprilla

Could Asprilla be Joao Pedro's success as a young, promising South American?

Watford's supporters will be hoping so - and they will be relieved that the club managed to keep him following rumours about his future during the previous window.

The attacking midfielder was linked with moves to the likes of Brighton, Newcastle United and Real Madrid, just going to show how highly rated the Colombian is.

Now approaching the age of 20, he needs to show why he was linked with a move to those teams.

Tobi Adeyemo

Adeyemo managed to get himself on the scoresheet last season aged just 17, which is a magnificent achievement.

It was a massive disappointment for the Hornets to lose Adrian Blake in the summer - but with Adeyemo doing well - they will be hoping he can be just as much of an attacking asset as Blake will be.

The early signs are promising - but he can't afford to rest on his laurels and needs to keep working if he wants to become a key part of Ismael's plans.

Jack Grieves

Grieves is another player who has already made appearances for the senior team, getting the chance to prove his worth three times last term.

Unfortunately, he is yet to score his first senior goal for the Hornets but the fact he has already been given opportunities in the first team suggests that he could become a real star in the future.

If Vakoun Bayo and others don't step up to the plate, don't be surprised to see Grieves given another chance.