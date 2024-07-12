Highlights Stockport County's rise has been rapid, from National League to League One with ambitious plans for the future.

Mark Stott's ambitions are driving Stockport's success, reflected in a productive summer transfer window.

New signings like Lewis Bate and Jayden Fevrier show Stockport's intent to compete and progress in League One.

Ashley Williams has provided an insight into Stockport County's hopes for potential 2024/25 success ahead of their first League One campaign in 14 years.

Stockport have been on an upward trajectory as of late and won promotion from the National League just two seasons before lifting the League Two title last term with 92 points to their name, having finished fourth in the previous campaign.

League Two standings in 2023/24 Position Team P GD Pts 1st Stockport County (P) 46 +48 92 2nd Wrexham (P) 46 +37 88 3rd Mansfield Town (P) 46 +43 86 4th MK Dons 46 +15 78 5th Doncaster Rovers 46 +5 71 6th Crewe Alexandra 46 +4 71 7th Crawley Town (P) 46 +6 70

Despite turning out in the National League North just five years ago, Stockport are showing no signs of slowing down and have enjoyed a productive summer transfer window to date by making no less than 10 new signings. Much of County's ambition is headed by popular owner Mark Stott, who took over the club in 2020 and has inspired their recent climb up the footballing ladder.

Ashley Williams' insight on potential 2024/25 success for Stockport County

Williams has a strong affinity with Stockport, having spent five years at Edgeley Park during his playing days before earning a move to Swansea City in 2008. However, he is still very much in the loop with the Hatters' inner workings and admits to being proved wrong by Stott's outward ambitions, which will now involve being firmly competitive in League One and getting back to the Championship.

"I often go down as they're only 10 minutes from where I live now, so I get to a lot of their games," said Williams.

"I've been involved in it with the chairman and the chief executive and the manager for years now, so really pleased about that situation. The chairman is very ambitious.

"He wanted to get to the Championship in eight years, that's what he first told me, which I thought was unrealistic, but he’s proven me and everybody else wrong. He's done everything that he said he was going to do around the club.

"Just being in the Manchester area and it’s changed from seeing so many kids wearing so many Manchester United and Manchester City shirts and now you see so many [Stockport shirts]. I tried to get some Stockport gear and the club shop was sold out and this was mid-season, so the whole place, the whole area of Stockport has completely changed and I’m over the moon.

Personally, I think maybe a couple of years now to just consolidate themselves in this league and then go for it again would be good, but I know the chairman is a bit more ambitious than myself and wants to go again and try.

"He's a winner and he’s showed that in the past that he wants he wants to be progressive as a club and he wants to get the club back into the Championship so I’ll be at a lot of the games cheering them on.

"For me, a win would be to not get relegated and stay in this league."

Related Peterborough United transfer reveal has clear Stockport County silver lining: View The Hatters face fierce competition for AFC Fylde starlet Taelor O'Kane this summer

Stockport County's transfer business shows League One intent

Survival in League One next term would still keep Stockport on track to achieving Stott's ambitious eight-year objective, but their summer activity is indicative of greater ambitions than fighting down at the foot of the division.

Stockport County's signings in the 2024 summer transfer window as of July 12, via Transfermarkt Player Signed from Position Fee Lewis Fiorini Manchester City Central midfield €350k (£294k) Andrew Wogan Drogheda United Goalkeeper €100k (£84k) Lewis Bate Leeds United Central midfield Free transfer Callum Connolly Blackpool Defensive midfield Free transfer Jack Diamond Sunderland Left winger Free transfer Sam Hughes Burton Albion Central defender Free transfer Max Metcalfe Middlesbrough Middlesbrough Free transfer Jayden Fevrier Colchester United Right winger Undisclosed fee Corey Addai Crawley Town Goalkeeper Undisclosed fee Jay Mingi Colchester United Defensive midfield Undisclosed fee

In particular, Jayden Fevrier appears to be an outstanding long-term investment and has the potential to align with Stott's goals deep into the future, having emerged as one the most naturally gifted players in League Two last season with his trickery and direct ball-carrying ability. Corey Addai was also mightily impressive for Crawley Town as they won promotion through the play-offs and Stockport have done well to bolster their goalkeeping department with him.

Meanwhile, the likes of Jack Diamond, Sam Hughes, Callum Connolly, and Lewis Fiorini are all tried and tested at League One level but can still improve further under Dave Challinor.

The most impressive pick-up, however, is that of Lewis Bate. A highly-touted youth prospect at Chelsea not too long ago, the dynamic midfielder appeared destined for big things at Leeds United before enjoying two successful loan spells with Oxford United and MK Dons. Still only 21 but tied down to a three-year contract at County, Bate will be central to their progression over the coming years and is the chief example of their ambitious pulling power being continued despite moving up a division.

All things considered, it wouldn't be a failure to just survive their first season back in League One, but Stockport feel primed for much more.