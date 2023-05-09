Burnley finally got their hands on the Championship title yesterday on a day to remember at Turf Moor.

Vincent Kompany's side dispatched Cardiff City 3-0 at Turf Moor, with goals from Josh Brownhill, Ashley Barnes and Scott Twine.

Burnley celebrate title win

The win moved Burnley onto 101 points for the season, with the Clarets the first side in nine years (since Leicester City picked up 102 in 2013/14) to register more than 100 points.

Turf Moor celebrated that feat, the win over Cardiff and the Championship title returning to Burnley - Jack Cork lifting the trophy.

Cork committed himself to Burnley after relegation from the Premier League, signing a new two-year deal with the Clarets.

The 33-year-old has played 39 of the club's 46 fixtures in the Championship this season, registering a pair of assists.

Ahead of a big day for Cork and Burnley, there was a message from former Burnley midfielder, Ashley Westwood, who left Turf Moor for Charlotte FC and the MLS.

Writing on his Instagram story, Westwood said: "Enjoy today mate.

"All the hard work has paid off.

"So proud of you. Love you."

That came alongside an image of the pair during their days at teammates.

What next for Burnley?

Such is Vincent Kompany's meticulous way, plans will be underway for Burnley's Premier League return.

They secured promotion to the Premier League all the way back on Good Friday with a 2-1 win over Middlesbrough and wrapped up the Championship title by beating Blackburn Rovers 1-0 on April 25th. Celebrations continue today with a parade around the town.

Even though the club and players have celebrated hard, building for the future has been a priority - underlined by Kompany's new five-year deal at Turf Moor.

Thursday 15th June will be a date in the diary for Burnley to circle in the meantime, though, with the Premier League fixtures for the 2023/24 season to be announced at 9am that day.

Burnley will be joined by Sheffield United in the Premier League next season, with one of Luton Town, Middlesbrough, Coventry City or Sunderland set to join them in the top-flight. The latter pair booked their place in the play-offs on a dramatic final day of the season yesterday.