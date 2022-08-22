Ashley Westwood provides update on his situation at Burnley

Burnley suffered relegation to the Championship last year and since dropping down a league, there has been a lot of change at Turf Moor in reflection of that.

However, for Ashley Westwood things have stayed rather stagnant after he suffered an ankle injury back in April and has been subject to a seat on the sidelines ever since.

Nevertheless, the 32-year-old has remained involved with first team operations having helped Mike Jackson with coaching last season and working closely to new manager Vincent Kompany so far this year.

As much as this helps to prepare the midfielder for his future after football, Westwood was also able to provide positive news regarding his own fitness as he said on co-commentary for Burnley at the weekend (via Lancashire Live): “I think I am ready to play now.

“But the physios have to be careful, the bone has to heal, the ligaments have to heal. The surgeon has done an amazing job and it is a waiting game now. We are looking at November but I hope to be back before then.

“I am getting there, it’s been a long journey but I am seeing the light. I have focused on the positives given the break from football. I am trying to get myself to the best shape I can.

“The hardest thing is being stuck in a room with physics and sometimes you lose your head and have to apologise to them! It’s hard. I am getting back running at the end of the week, I just have to tick every box now.”

The Verdict:

Whilst Westwood feels as though he is about ready to return to action now, it’s definitely right for him and the medical staff at Burnley not to rush anything especially given the player is now 32-years-old.

There’s no doubt this must have been a hard period for the midfielder especially as there was little he could do to help his side at the end of the season when they were heading to relegation and now he will be wanting the opportunity to have an impact in his side’s success too.

However, it does sound as though his recovery is going well especially as he is hoping to be back before his target of November.

Kompany will be glad to have someone with such experience in his dressing room and will no doubt be ready to use him when he is back to fitness and in the side.