Gregg Broughton has explained Blackburn Rovers’ process behind the sale of Ashley Phillips to Tottenham Hotspur.

The defender was a highly-rated prospect that came through the ranks of the club’s youth academy.

Phillips made eight appearances in the Championship for Rovers last season as the Lancashire outfit chased promotion to the Premier League.

Why did Blackburn Rovers sell Ashley Phillips?

Broughton has explained that a release clause was put into his contract last summer in an attempt to keep him at the club amid interest from the likes of Spurs in 2022.

The Blackburn sporting director admitted that the club had performance incentives to play the defender in order to raise the value of his release clause, but that the board and Jon Dahl Tomasson both agreed to pick him on merit instead of chasing those thresholds.

“Tottenham were in for him heavily last summer,” said Broughton, via Blackburn’s Twitter account.

“When I first came into the club, I was told that this is a highly talented player that wasn’t going to be renewing his contract.

“Under the current football rules, whether we like it or not, he was a scholar, he hadn’t signed a professional contract.

“He could exercise a seven-day notice on that scholarship to leave the club on a tribunal fee which was likely to be about £200,000.

“Through a lot of hard work last summer, we eventually convinced him and his representatives to sign a professional contract, but it had to be caveated that there was a release clause in there.

“The release clause wasn’t a simple one, the amount raised dramatically depending on the number of games he played last season.

“It got to a stage where, just before Easter last year, we sat down with the board of the club and with Jon Dahl and we said if we can get to this number of games with Ash, it has a significant rise.

“But that meant Ash had to have a certain amount of 90 minutes under his belt between now and the end of the season, and we all know the situation the club was in at the end of last season in terms of the league position.

“We made an executive decision that was unanimous that, at that stage of the season, [Tomasson] had to be picking what he felt was his strongest 11.

“Because of that, we knew we left ourselves vulnerable.

“Within 24 hours of the season finishing we had a notification from Ash’s representatives that he wanted to explore other options this summer.”

Blackburn are currently 13th in the Championship table, with a clash against Middlesbrough to come this weekend at Ewood Park.

Did Blackburn Rovers handle the Ashley Phillips situation well?

Given the club risked losing him for a fee of around £200,000 a year ago, it was a sensible decision to use a release clause to try and get him to renew his contract.

It was reported that Rovers earned around £3 million for the youngster over the summer, which represents a much bigger profit than was initially on the table.

It was a blow to lose yet another academy star.

However, once a club like Tottenham makes their interest known, it can be difficult to hold onto someone of Phillips’ quality.